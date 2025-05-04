Hundreds of kites soar over Wheaton’s Graf Park
Giant manta ray kites nearly 100 feet long were among the highlights of the Wheaton Park District's “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday.
Deb Ditchman, outdoor education supervisor for the Wheaton Park District, said she expected 500 kites to be flown during the event. Most of the kites were small-to-medium-sized examples flown by kids and their parents, while the giant ones were flown by the “Kite Guy” Jake Peters, owner of a Wisconsin-based business.
“There are a lot of kite-flying events happening all over the state this weekend,” Ditchman said. “It's a fun, free, family event that gets people outdoors.”
