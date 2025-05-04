Hundreds of kites soar over Wheaton’s Graf Park

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Charlotte Soto, 2½, of Wheaton, waits for her mom, Rachel, to get her Spiderman kite airborne during the “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday in Wheaton.

Giant manta ray kites nearly 100 feet long were among the highlights of the Wheaton Park District's “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Giant kites nearly 100 feet long are flown by the “Kite Guy,” a Wisconsin-based business run by Jake Peters, during the “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday in Wheaton.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Jake Peters of the “Kite Guy,” a Wisconsin-based business, and assistants get a nearly 100-foot long manta ray kite airborne during the “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday in Wheaton.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A trio of kites including two giant ones representing manta rays flown by the “Kite Guy” soar during the “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday in Wheaton.

Deb Ditchman, outdoor education supervisor for the Wheaton Park District, said she expected 500 kites to be flown during the event. Most of the kites were small-to-medium-sized examples flown by kids and their parents, while the giant ones were flown by the “Kite Guy” Jake Peters, owner of a Wisconsin-based business.

“There are a lot of kite-flying events happening all over the state this weekend,” Ditchman said. “It's a fun, free, family event that gets people outdoors.”