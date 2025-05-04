advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Hundreds of kites soar over Wheaton’s Graf Park

Posted May 04, 2025 7:08 am
Joe Lewnard
 

Giant manta ray kites nearly 100 feet long were among the highlights of the Wheaton Park District's “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday.

  Giant kites nearly 100 feet long are flown by the “Kite Guy,” a Wisconsin-based business run by Jake Peters, during the “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Jake Peters of the “Kite Guy,” a Wisconsin-based business, and assistants get a nearly 100-foot long manta ray kite airborne during the “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  A trio of kites including two giant ones representing manta rays flown by the “Kite Guy” soar during the “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Deb Ditchman, outdoor education supervisor for the Wheaton Park District, said she expected 500 kites to be flown during the event. Most of the kites were small-to-medium-sized examples flown by kids and their parents, while the giant ones were flown by the “Kite Guy” Jake Peters, owner of a Wisconsin-based business.

“There are a lot of kite-flying events happening all over the state this weekend,” Ditchman said. “It's a fun, free, family event that gets people outdoors.”

  Tony Astling, 10, of West Chicago, carries his kite as he and his family arrive at the “Go Fly a Kite” event at Graf Park on Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Entertainment Festivals and Fairs News Park Districts Wheaton Wheaton Park District
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company