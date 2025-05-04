advertisement
Crime

Burglars hit Downers Grove, Woodridge businesses overnight

Posted May 04, 2025 1:09 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Businesses in Downers Grove and Woodridge were targeted during a string of overnight break-ins early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Four Downers Grove businesses in two locations were hit, police said.

Downers Grove police said the affected businesses were La Michoacana Ice Cream and Fruits and Illusion Musical, both on the 6300 block of Woodward Avenue, and Millard Jewelers and Lover's Lane, both on the 1600 block of 75th Street.

Officers responded to a report of a commercial burglar alarm at approximately 4:34 a.m. on Woodward Avenue, officials said. Ten minutes later, a second alarm was triggered at the 75th Street property.

A check of surrounding businesses revealed burglars had broken into businesses at each location. In all four cases, the offenders forced entry through glass doors.

Shortly after, Woodridge police responded to a commercial burglar alarm at about 4:57 a.m. on the 1000 block of West 75th Street. Officers discovered multiple businesses appeared to have been broken into, including Hair Cuttery, iBoba Bubble Tea, Yankee Candle Company, Elements Massage, and Bath and Body Works.

About 15 minutes later, Woodridge officers located additional apparent burglaries on the 1900 block of West 75th Street. The businesses targeted were New Chinese Kitchen and FMB Grocery. An attempted break-in was also discovered at Shanahan's.

Both Downers Grove and Woodridge police reported that no one is in custody. Police are investigating and request anyone with information to call Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600 and Woodridge police at (630) 719-4740.

