Chicago woman detained after high-speed chase ending in Lombard

Pre-trial release was denied a Chicago woman accused of leading police on a chase from Bloomingdale to Lombard after an alleged retail theft Friday by her passenger.

The chase also caused a three-way crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Saturday in Wheaton, Judge Michael Burton granted state’s motion to detain Autumn Provine, 21, of the 2300 block of W. 111th Place, Chicago. She was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police and 19 misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.

Co-defendant Frank Cerda, 30, of the 3600 block of S. Hamilton Drive, Chicago, was charged with a felony for retail theft. He was released on the condition he doesn’t enter any Best Buy store, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

At about 6:12 p.m. Friday, Bloomingdale police responded to a report of a theft in progress at Best Buy, 352 W. Army Trail Road. They learned Cerda had taken a hair dryer, two cameras, and film, worth about $622, left the store and got into a Lexus RX300 driven by Provine, officials said.

After seeing the Lexus on Army Trail Road near Gladstone Drive, Bloomingdale police tried to pull the car over, but the driver instead sped up to about 55 mph in a 25 mph zone, officials said.

Police were able to deflate a tire using a spike strip, but Provine kept driving east on Army Trail Road, then turned south onto Glen Ellyn Road, according to officials.

Bloomingdale police ended their pursuit, which was picked up by Glen Ellyn police. They located the Lexus and attempted another traffic stop without success.

At about 6:33 p.m., Lombard police said Provine was involved in a three-vehicle crash at Main Street and Roosevelt Road, Lombard. One person was taken to the hospital.

At this point, officials said, Provine and Cerda left the Lexus and went inside the Jewel-Osco, 1177 S. Main St., Lombard, where police found them in bathrooms and took them into custody.

Autumn Provine

Frank Cerda