Juvenile charged after firing gun during fight near Rolling Meadows High

A juvenile is facing weapons and battery charges after police say they fired a weapon during a fight near Rolling Meadows High School Wednesday.

Rolling Meadows police said they were informed of the fight several hours after it happened. It took place on the 2900 block of Central Road.

Police said during the fight a “firearm was displayed and discharged.” No one was struck, they added.

Police were able to identify the juvenile who brought and fired the weapon. They were charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon. The firearm was also recovered, police officials said.

It’s unclear the relationship between the juvenile and the school, but extra police presence has been added to the school, officials said.