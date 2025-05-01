Celebrity chef Stephanie Izard opening restaurant at Hollywood Casino in Aurora and Joliet

Stephanie Izard, who won the title of Top Chef during the season finale of “Top Chef,” Bravo’s reality cooking competition, will be opening a new burger restaurant concept at the new Hollywood Casino in Aurora and Joliet. Associated Press

Hollywood Casino’s two new land-based riverboat sites under construction in Aurora and Joliet will feature prominent Chicago chefs and restaurants dishing out gourmet and specialty burgers, tacos, pizzas and ice creams when they open.

The Boulevard Food & Drink Hall will offer a fresh dining experience at the new casinos, including an all-new burger concept from celebrity chef Stephanie Izard, and Chicago favorites Antique Taco and Pretty Cool Ice Cream, according to a news release.

Izard is best known as the first female chef to win Bravo’s reality cooking competition “Top Chef,” taking the title during the show’s fourth season.

Hollywood Casino is partnering with McClain Camarota Hospitality, which will design and operate the Boulevard food hall locations.

To celebrate the venture, Hollywood Casino and the featured restaurants are giving away a free “Taste of Hollywood” from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, while supplies last. Visitors can sample favorites from each eatery, receive Hollywood Casino and Izard merchandise, and enter to win giveaways at participating Chicago locations:

• Two free tacos at Antique Taco Wicker Park, 1360 N. Milwaukee Ave. and Antique Taco Bridgeport, 1000 W. 35th St.

• One free ice cream pop at Pretty Cool Ice Cream in Logan Square, 2353 N. California Ave., and Lincoln Park, 709 W. Belden Ave.

The Boulevard food hall will be accessible to patrons of all ages at the reimagined casino and entertainment destinations. They will feature Lucky Goat — Izard’s new restaurant concept whose menu includes specialty burgers, fries, and milkshakes — and the first suburban locations for popular gourmet restaurant Antique Taco, whose menu features signature handmade tacos, the Antique Taco Salad, chips and guacamole and salsa, and specialty drinks.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with MCH to bring a new concept, Lucky Goat, to Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet,” Izard said. “Chicago is home to my original Goat restaurants, which makes it such a great fit to launch a new, fast casual Goat in the region. Boulevard food hall will house a handful of great restaurants in one beautifully designed space with a fun atmosphere.”

The Aurora and Joliet casinos will be the fourth and fifth locations, respectively, for Pretty Cool Ice Cream, which has storefronts in Logan Square and Lincoln Park along with a walk-up window opening in Lincoln Square on Memorial Day weekend that will offer its unique flavors of ice cream bars, Popsicles and cookie sandwiches.

Five50 Pizza — a New York City-style Neapolitan pizza concept from the chefs at McClain Camarota Hospitality — is among the new fine-dining experiences at the Boulevard food hall. They will be the first Five50 locations in the Chicago region.

“Boulevard is designed to be a lively place for customers to gather and enjoy great food and drinks,” said Greg Moore, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Aurora. “Bringing in local establishments that our customers know and love is an excellent addition to our new best-in-class property.”

McClain Camarota Hospitality was founded by Midwesterner Shawn McClain, a James Beard Award-winning chef. His portfolio of dining concepts includes the award-winning Sage in Las Vegas, Chicago’s Green Zebra and Spring, and Highlands Detroit. McClain and business partner Richard Camarota, an acclaimed chef and restaurant operations director with ties to Chicago, bring their experience and a commitment to hands-on execution to each Boulevard location.

“It’s an honor to partner with Hollywood Casino to usher in a bold new era while celebrating some of the greatest culinary talents in Chicago,” McClain said. “It’s a dream come true to return to Chicago alongside chefs Stephanie Izard, Rick Ortiz of Antique Taco and DanaCree of Pretty Cool Ice Cream.”

Hollywood Casino earlier announced a partnership with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, who will bring her Sorella by Giada and Sorellina by Giada restaurants to the new casinos in Aurora and Joliet, respectively.

The new Hollywood Casino Aurora is projected to open in the first half of 2026. It is being developed next to Chicago Premium Outlets, near Interstate 88 in Aurora. It is expected to support 700 construction jobs and 700 permanent jobs, nearly doubling its current team.

The facility will feature roughly 1,200 gambling positions, about 220 guest rooms, a retail sportsbook, outdoor entertainment area, full-service spa, bars and restaurants including Sorella by Giada and Boulevard Food & Drink Hall, a roughly 12,000-square-foot event center with meeting areas and about 1,700 parking spaces.

For more information, visit hollywoodcasinoaurora.com.