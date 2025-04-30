‘This is totally different’: Itasca hotel offers rappelling experience

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Jerry Trujillo repels down the Westin Chicago Northwest as part of the new Altitude Zone at the Itasca hotel.

Dressed as Buddy the Elf, Westin Chicago Northwest employee Jerry Trujillo boldly stepped over the edge of the Itasca hotel, rappelling 168 feet while waving to co-workers.

“I was standing fine on the edge, and it’s OK because you’re strapped in,” recalled Trujillo, who works at the hotel as a banquet captain. “But as soon as you have to lean backward, my legs started shaking like chicken legs.”

On Wednesday, Trujillo was among the first to experience the new “Altitude Zone” at the Westin Chicago Northwest.

Launched in partnership with Meet Chicago Northwest and Over The Edge, Altitude Zone allows participants to rappel down the 12-story hotel with panoramic views of nearby lakes, neighborhoods and planes landing at O’Hare International Airport.

Once on the ground, Trujillo said he would recommend the experience to others.

“I’ve gone rock climbing and other things, including a hot-air balloon,” he said. “But this is totally different.”

Over The Edge is a leader in urban rappelling. Officials say the company has over 20 years of safety expertise and has worked with groups across North America.

“The entire team at Westin Chicago Northwest is looking forward to seeing our guests descend down the side of our hotel while viewing nearby beautiful lakes, the Itasca neighborhood, and the skylight of downtown Chicago,” said Dwight Hopfauf, the hotel’s general manager.

Officials said the Altitude Zone Chicago Northwest will operate throughout the tourism season, with special weekend availability. The experience takes approximately one hour from training to completion.

“Urban rappelling gives people a completely different perspective on cities they thought they knew,” said Deanna Furlotte, chief operating officer at Over The Edge. “Going over the edge of Westin Chicago Northwest creates experiences that standard activities in Itasca simply can’t match.”

Meet Chicago Northwest is a nonprofit, destination marketing organization that promotes Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A person rappels down the Westin Chicago Northwest hotel in Itasca as part its new Altitude Zone.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Dressed as Buddy the Elf, Jerry Trujillo waves as he repels down the Westin Chicago Northwest as part of the new Altitude Zone at the Itasca hotel.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A person tries the new Altitude Zone at the Westin Chicago Northwest hotel in Itasca.