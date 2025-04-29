Personalized pairing dinners offer unique fine-dining experience at casual Wauconda eatery

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Phil Costello of The Side Lot in Wauconda releases the smoke enveloping an oyster plate.

Curated pairing dinners are usually the domain of fine dining restaurants, not small, local joints known for smash burgers and draft beer.

But that’s exactly what Phil Costello, co-owner of The Side Lot in Wauconda, likes most about his Side Lot Experiences.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Phil Costello, one of the owners of The Side Lot in Wauconda, hosts themed dining experiences where he designs surprise menus with cocktail pairings. He prepares everything himself and serves the guests as well.

“We try to do the unexpected,” he said. “We just like to get reckless and weird.”

Unlike other pairing dinners, which are usually designed for a whole room of guests, the Side Lot Experiences are intimate, four-course affairs for parties as small as two.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Poached lobster on brioche French toast was one of the dishes co-owner Phil Costello created for a recent themed dining experience at The Side Lot in Wauconda.

Costello is not only the host for the experience, but also he makes every dish and drink himself and then serves you what he’s created with a little story behind the inspiration for the pairings.

“It’s really just all these crazy ideas I’ve got bottled up or written down. Stuff I couldn’t do for an entire restaurant but would be great for two, four, six people at a kind of private dinner,” he said.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Filet carpaccio from The Side Lot in Wauconda.

The dinner menus are a mystery until diners arrive. When making reservations for the experience, diners answer a few questions about preferences, dietary restrictions or foods that are an absolute no-go. From there, Costello crafts the menu specifically for that party, telling a story with food and drinks that he makes.

“You’re going to choose stuff, and I’ll choose the rest of it, and we’re gonna have a lot of fun,” he said.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Phil Costello puts a Flavour Blaster aroma bubble on a cocktail at The Side Lot in Wauconda.

Guests get a personalized menu when they arrive, along with a welcome drink. From there Costello brings out four food courses, each paired with a handcrafted cocktail.

Dishes from recent dinners include marinated beets with whipped feta and pita bread, seared Wagyu and brioche, fresh oysters served with a single malt scotch mignonette served under a dome of smoke, salmon carpaccio and poached lobster on French toast.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Marinated beets with whipped feta and pita bread from The Side Lot in Wauconda.

Many of the menu ideas come from what’s fresh and in-season. Thursday visits to the Wauconda farmers market can inspire a weekend’s worth of dishes.

Tables are dressed up for The Side Lot Experiences. Courtesy of The Side Lot

It’s serious food and drinks, but done in a playful way that’s fun for the guests and the host.

“Everybody’s spending habits and the way they want to spend recreational time are changing,” he said. “Just going out to get something for dinner is less important. People want to make it a thing.”

The restaurant also offers other experiences, including dinners that center around scotch, tequila or sparkling wine and a brunch experience.

The full experience, which features five drinks and four courses, is $80, with dinners lasting at least two hours. The scotch and tequila experiences are $75, and brunch is $65.

Costello said The Side Lot has done larger “Chef’s Table” themed dinners, but he wanted to do something more flexible with this series.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Known for smash burgers and beers, The Side Lot in Wauconda is offering elevated themed dining experiences.

“That was fun, but it’s the whole restaurant for the whole night,” he said. “The downside was if someone wants to pop in for a quick burger and a beer on a Saturday night, you gotta say no. This is a similar concept in that it’s all off-menu stuff, but we can do it on a nightly basis for small groups.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com A Basil Blush cocktail might be one of the cocktails served during a specialty experiences dinner at The Side Lot in Wauconda.

The Side Lot in Wauconda hosts a variety of specialty dining experiences. Courtesy of The Side Lot