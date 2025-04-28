Outgoing West Chicago mayor saluted in emotional farewell

Flanked by city attorney Patrick Bond, left, and city administrator Michael Guttman, West Chicago Mayor Ruben Pineda presides over his final city council meeting on April 21. Dave Oberhelman; doberhelman@dailyherald.

Ruben Pineda's final city council meeting as the mayor of West Chicago was an emotional occasion.

The 13-year mayor and four aldermen lost to candidates on the slate led by Mayor-elect Dan Bovey in the April 1 election. They attended their final city council meeting last week.

“There’s no crying in city council,” Ward 7 Alderman John Banas jokingly said during the April 21 meeting.

Ward 1 Alderman Lori Chassee stated her hope for teamwork between the remaining council members and the incoming ones. She struggled to conclude her statement.

Banas, Chassee, Christine Dettman and Jeanne Short lost their races against candidates from the Bovey ticket, who will take office on May 5.

“I thank everyone here for enhancing my life. And mayor, you’re amazing,” Short said, choking up.

Chassee read a proclamation honoring Pineda’s time in office and accomplishments. The outgoing mayor received a standing ovation and was visibly touched.

Soft-spoken yet stoic, Pineda praised West Chicago’s artist community, noted the success of the Healthy West Chicago program, and acknowledged Fortune magazine’s 2024 recognition of the city among the nation’s best places to raise a family.

He thanked the current city council, those of the past, and his wife, Julie. He thanked first responders, including Chief of Police Colin Fleury.

He did not mention successes such as incentives to attract companies to the DuPage Business Center.

Appointed in 1998 to the city council and then appointed as mayor in 2012 following the death of Michael Kwasman — Pineda recalled giving Kwasman cardiopulmonary resuscitation that temporarily revived him during his fatal heart attack — Pineda said he was most proud of bringing the early childhood school, Educare, to the city.

Describing his mother, Juanita, teaching bilingual reading and writing to her sons before they attended grade school, Pineda said he convinced a divided council to provide the land to build the school at 851 Pearl Road.

“I spoke last, and I told them my story, about my mom. It passed unanimously. I’m very proud of that,” Pineda said.

He said his favorite thing to do as mayor was to visit city schools: “Going in and telling my story to those kids, and the kids seeing that they can be anything they want to be if they want to work at it.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Sandy Dimas told Pineda it was hard to say farewell.

“It’s not goodbye,” he quickly responded.

“My next chapter is going to be amazing,” Pineda said. “And you guys will all hear about it when that starts happening. I’m not done. I’ve got lots of things to do at different levels of government to try to make awareness for a lot of things that our country neglects. And I think I can open some doors. I hope I can.”