Wheaton’s Touch-A-Truck event a thrill ride for kids
Liberty Drive in Wheaton was gridlocked with plenty of congestion Saturday during the Downtown Wheaton Association‘s Touch-A-Truck event Saturday.
Children of all ages filled the street as they got up close, to climb, honk, and touch trucks, construction vehicles, tractors and emergency vehicles during the annual event.
Parents hoisted eager kids on shoulders to get a better look at the shiny, life-size pretend toys.
The event was sponsored by Goldfish Swim School Glen Ellyn, Primrose School of Winfield, and Wheaton Sport Center.
