Grayslake man wanted for fleeing from police caught taking an Uber

Jamal Bajwa

A 30-year-old Grayslake man wanted for fleeing from police earlier in the week was arrested by Wauconda officers Wednesday who spotted him inside an Uber.

Wauconda police officials said Jamal Bajwa escaped arrest Sunday after leading officers on a high-speed chase where they said he attempted to ram police vehicles and ran multiple red lights.

Wednesday, officers spotted Bajwa arriving in an Uber vehicle on the 100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and Bajwa surrendered without incident. Police said he was in possession of a suspected crack pipe and switchblade. As a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing the weapon.

Once in custody, Bajwa confessed to being the driver in the Sunday pursuit along with fleeing his active warrants. Bajwa remains in custody for aggravated assault to a peace officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.