Glendale Heights woman dies after being stabbed near green line stop in Chicago
Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner are reporting a 25-year-old Glendale Heights woman died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon in Chicago near a CTA green line stop.
Chicago police said Emily Carlson and an adult male victim were arguing and fighting with a 54-year-old man at 1 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of North Central Avenue when the 54-year-old man stabbed Carlson in the back before fleeing on foot.
Carlson was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
Police were able to find the suspect and take him into custody. A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending.
