‘Various containers of elements’: Big Butler Lake Park project in Libertyville headed to summer opening

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com The playground portion of a $1.2 million project at Butler Lake Park in Libertyville is taking shape.

Work on a $1.2 million improvement project at Butler Lake Park in Libertyville is moving toward a summer opening.

The most visible aspect to emerge and visible to passersby on Lake Street has been the shape of what looks like the top of a rocket behind construction fencing.

Known as an “Everest” playground, the equipment will have various elements including a storyboard with animal tracks and binoculars at the top for a view of the park, lake and area east of Butterfield Road.

The new playground is part of an overall improvement on the southern part of the 58-acre park, which straddles Lake Street and extends north to Winchester Road.

The majority of Butler Lake itself is south of Lake Street. A fishing pier, boat ramp, warming house and picnic area is situated between the northern shore and Lake Street.

The project under construction is north of Lake Street adjacent to a small portion of the lake and south of a parking lot once used for a band shell demolished years ago on a small island in a part of the park that gets minimal use.

A project to create interest and activities in what had been a passive area began in earnest March 1, 2023 with notification of a $469,000 state grant.

“There’s more to the project than just the playground,” said Ashley Engelmann, deputy village administrator. “It’s like the site has various containers of elements.”

Besides the playground, the plan includes plant tunnels, a shelter, permanent chess and checker tables, climbing nets, hammock station, connected walking path, fitness station, a pollinator garden and additional parking.

A good amount of work was done last fall. Engelmann said the village hopes the project is wrapped up and open in about two months but progress is weather dependent.

Construction contracts of $622,032, which didn’t include playground equipment and other site amenities, were approved in September.

The playground size was increased in January and on Tuesday, the village board approved a change per the grant requirements to use a poured-in-place material rather than pea gravel surfacing beneath the hammock station bringing the new construction contract total to $678,658.

Butler Lake follows the $2.4 million Nicholas Dowden North park project completed last year. The village has a master parks plan and tries to do a project every year.

A smaller scale project to include a playground is planned during the current budget year but a location has not been identified, Engelmann said.