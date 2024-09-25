These big upgrades are coming to Butler Lake Park in Libertyville

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, March 2023. Work on a new recreation space on the portion of Butler Lake Park north of Lake Street in Libertyville is set to begin. The project adjacent to the lake, foreground, and south of the parking lot includes a playground, seating, climbing nets, a shelter and more.

Contracts have been awarded and equipment is on site for the next big park improvement in Libertyville.

Work to transform a little-used passive area of Butler Lake Park in the north central part of town is expected to start shortly and continue through next spring and summer.

The village board Tuesday approved three contracts totaling $622,032 for earthwork, concrete and asphalt, and landscaping associated with the project.

Butler Lake Park covers 58 acres straddling Lake Street and has various amenities, including a path system, throughout. A fishing pier and small boat ramp, warming house and picnic area are between the road and the north shore of the lake’s main area.

A small portion of the lake is situated north of Lake Street but the park itself extends to Winchester Road. That section includes several ball fields and a playground. A band shell on a small island once served as an event space but it was demolished years ago.

The project area is north of Lake Street adjacent to the smaller portion of the lake and south of a parking lot that connects to the former band shell, in what has been a passive portion of the park.

The village was awarded a $469,000 Lands Acquisition and Development Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the project, which is estimated to cost at between $1.1 million and $1.2 million.

Planned improvements include a playground, plant tunnels, stone and wood bench, a shelter, permanent chess and checker tables, climbing nets, connected walking path, a fitness station, pollinator garden and additional parking.

The playground equipment is a separate cost and will be presented at a future board meeting, as will benches, picnic tables, bike racks and associated items.

Previous expenses included $64,500 for design services and $70,100 for engineering work such as stormwater analysis and parking lot specifications. On Aug. 1, an agreement was reached with Featherstone, a construction management firm, to oversee and conduct the bid process.

Featherstone, which has been overseeing the $2.4 million Nicholas Dowden North park project, also was retained for a not-to-exceed cost of $185,243 to be the full-time, on-site manager at Butler Lake.

A major flood control project on the south side of Nicholas-Dowden Park and adjoining neighborhood was completed last year.

Improvements on the north side including six pickleball courts, a destination playground, walking loop and other features is wrapping up. Portions may be opened in the next few weeks but it won't fully open until spring.

Improvements at Nicholas-Dowden and Butler Lake parks are part of a master plan to revitalize and upgrade village parks.

Visit the construction projects tab at libertyville.com for more information.