|  Breaking News  |   Amid retirement reports, Schakowsky says she’ll announce decision May 5
Crime

Police: Niles man groped teenage girls in Park Ridge

Posted April 23, 2025 3:20 pm
Jake Griffin
 

Park Ridge police have arrested a Niles man they say groped several teenage girls near downtown last summer.

Matthew Cameron, 40, is charged with aggravated battery in connection with at least four separate attacks on the girls who were between the ages of 12 and 14, police said.

Cameron is accused of grabbing the girls’ buttocks and fleeing on a bicycle. The attacks happened between Aug. 23 and Sept. 5 last year.

Police said surveillance footage and tips from the public led detectives to identify Cameron as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

His vehicle was tracked to a rest stop in Nebraska April 11, and he was taken into custody. He waived extradition and was transported back to Park Ridge Tuesday.

Cameron was granted pretrial release at a hearing at the Skokie courthouse, according to sheriff’s records.

