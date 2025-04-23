Uncharted’s new Wheaton store promises ‘any gift for any occasion’

Dave Oberhelman/doberhelman@dailyherald.com Uncharted, which opened in Wheaton’s Danada Square West on April 4 and has a grand opening June 7-8, is the company’s second store in Illinois and third in the nation.

Sharing happiness — that’s CEO Tom Anderson’s philosophy for the brick-and-mortar retailer owned by TPS Group Holdings.

The Wheaton location, at 116 Danada Square West, occupies 12,076 square feet of space in a former Party City.

Uncharted debuted in Illinois late last October in The Shops at Oak Brook Place, 2155 W. 22nd St. A third location is in Long Island, New York.

Anderson describes these stores as “very experiential-driven.”

The Oak Brook store is the highest-performing in TPS Group Holdings’ portfolio, including more than 100 locations of The Paper Store. That began as a single, small newsstand in Maynard, Massachusetts, outside Boston, but since has expanded throughout the Eastern Seaboard and into Florida.

Uncharted, bright and colorful inside, offers a changing selection of popular brands representing fashion and accessories, home decor, beauty products, candy and toys.

The Wheaton location also will provide in-store experiences such as ear piercing, a children’s play area, a jewelry charm bar and a hydration station.

Free People apparel, available at Uncharted, came out of the Urban Outfitters clothing family of West Philadelphia. Courtesy of Uncharted

“Any gift for any occasion. That’s our mission … to make sure that we are that destination for that,” Anderson said.

His father, Robert, started The Paper Store in 1964 and at 82 still comes in to work. Tom Anderson described Uncharted as an extension of their family business — “a one-stop shopping destination that has any hot, trending brand,” he said.

“I think Uncharted is the next iteration of (The Paper Store),” Anderson said. “We have evolved our product assortment, we’ve evolved the experiences, we’ve evolved the in-store visual aesthetics.

“Right now, one of the hottest things in the market are Dubai chocolate bars and another one is Swedish candy,” he said. “It’s this incredible trend that’s sweeping the country. It’s all over Instagram and TikTok. And we have the largest selection of Dubai chocolate bars and Swedish candy.”

Away from the candy selection, Uncharted carries hot contemporary brands such as Tree Hut, Crocs, Free People, Baggu and UGG.

Home decor items displayed at Uncharted in Wheaton, at 116 Danada Square West. Courtesy of Uncharted

The Wheaton store is part of TPS Group Holdings’ four-year, $60 million investment in new and existing stores. A Wilmette location will open May 2 in Edens Plaza and also will have a grand opening on June 7-8. Other suburban locations are planned.

Anderson is dedicated to the brick-and-mortar shopping experience, which he estimated comprises 95% of TPS sales.

“We believe that online, it’s just a very transactional experience, meaning I don’t think that you’re creating wonderful environments for people,” Anderson said. “I feel like it’s difficult to shop inside our store and not feel happy. And I don’t know that you can provide that experience online the way in which you can do it in a store.”

Stanley travel tumblers available at Uncharted come in a rainbow of colors. Courtesy of Uncharted