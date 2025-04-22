Fogo de Chão opens in Schaumburg with weeklong donation to Greater Chicago Food Depository

The Chicago region's fifth Fogo de Chao restaurant opened at 1950 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg Monday. Courtesy of Fogo de Chao

Fogo de Chão, the internationally known Brazilian steakhouse, opened its fifth Chicago area restaurant at 1950 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg Monday.

As part of its introduction to the community, Fogo will donate 10% of its first week of sales to Greater Chicago Food Depository, an organization that distributes food to individuals and families through a network of approximately 700 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and community programs.

The new restaurant features an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a 360-degree view of gaucho chefs demonstrating the culinary art of Churrasco by butchering, hand carving and grilling high-quality cuts of protein, creating a salty bark.

The Schaumburg restaurant also showcases a seasonal Market Table, a lively indoor Bar Fogo area ideal for all-day happy hour, and private dining spaces available for guests to reserve for any occasion.