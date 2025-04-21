Traffic dispute leads to stabbing, attempted murder charge in Rolling Meadows

A Mount Prospect man faces an attempted murder charge alleging he stabbed a person during a traffic-related altercation Saturday in Rolling Meadows, authorities said.

Michael J. Spivey, 41, was arrested after officers were dispatched to Euclid Avenue and Hicks Road at about 1 p.m. Saturday for a report of people fighting in the street, one of whom was armed with a knife, police said.

The victim, a 45-year-old Rolling Meadows resident, suffered several stab wounds, but was able to detain and disarm the suspect with the assistance of a witness, according to police.

Another witness provided first aid to the victim, who later was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect also was transported to a hospital, where he was assessed for injuries before being released into police custody, authorities said.

Spivey was scheduled for a detention hearing Monday at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows, but the outcome of the proceedings was not immediately available.