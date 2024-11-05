Schakowsky leading Republican challenger Cohen in 9th District race

Republican Seth Cohen of Chicago, left, is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston for her 9th District seat.

Veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston took an early lead Tuesday over Republican challenger Seth Cohen of Chicago in the contest for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District seat.

With an estimated 5% of ballots counted, Schakowsky was ahead 11,839 votes to 4,096 votes, unofficial results from The Associated Press showed. That gave Schakowsky about 74% of the total votes.

Schakowsky has held the seat since 1999 and is the longest-serving congressional representative from Chicago’s suburbs. She’s seeking a 14th term.

Cohen, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was raised in Buffalo Grove, is making his first bid for elected office.

Schakowsky is an outspoken proponent of gun control laws and wants a federal ban on assault weapons, while Cohen opposes new gun laws.

Schakowsky has demonstrated for abortion rights and criticized the Supreme Court’s decision leaving abortion laws to states. Cohen supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade, saying states should make the decision. He refused to say if he thinks women should be allowed to have abortions or not.

While both candidates are Jewish, their stances on Israel and the war in Gaza differed.

Schakowsky supports a two-state solution to violence in the Middle East. She also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both for postponing efforts to diplomatically end the war and for expanding the war beyond a battle with Hamas, the terrorist group responsible for last October’s deadly attacks in Israel. She called for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the release of all hostages there.

Cohen opposes the creation of a separate Palestinian state and said terrorism is “fundamental to the Palestinian life.” He called the war “a moral imperative” and said the U.S. has failed Israel by not fully supporting its ally.

The 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and DuPage counties.