Remains of missing Crystal Lake woman identified in North Carolina

Authorities in North Carolina this week identified the human remains of a Crystal Lake woman who went missing there last summer.

Caitlin Hodges, 29, was reported missing July 25, 2024, to the Goldsboro Police Department in North Carolina. The town is about 60 miles southeast of Raleigh, the state’s capital.

Human remains were located in a wooded area on the outskirts of town on Dec. 10, 2024, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on initial findings, the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told the sheriff on March 20 that the remains were consistent with being female, but were not those of Hodges.

On April 8, the medical examiner said further examination and testing determined the remains were in fact those of Hodges, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release Thursday.

Family members were notified, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation.

Family and friends are organizing a celebration of life ceremony from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 9, at First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake.

In an obituary posted online, family members expressed thanks and gratitude to the community for their outpouring of love and support over the past few months.

“Caitlin was deeply loved and will be remembered for her infectious laughter and her beautiful smile,” the obituary said. “She loved to play guitar and had such a free spirit. She loved sunflowers and sea turtles. She loved to help others and truly was a tremendous soul full of love and light.”