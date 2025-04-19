advertisement
News

Driver cited after vehicle crashes into Bartlett house

Posted April 19, 2025 2:45 pm
Christopher Placek
 

A Streamwood man was issued traffic citations after authorities say the vehicle he was driving veered off the road and crashed into a Bartlett house on Friday.

Justin Marquardt, 38, was cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to a Bartlett Police Department press release.

Police say Marquardt was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler southbound on Newport Boulevard near Harbor Terrace around 2:40 p.m. when he veered off the roadway, crashed through three backyard fences, and struck a residence on the 900 block of Island Court.

The single-vehicle crash resulted in property damage but no injuries. The driver was released on scene.

He is due in court May 19 at the DuPage County courthouse in Wheaton.

