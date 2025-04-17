advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Police: Pedestrian killed in Wood Dale

Posted April 17, 2025 7:04 pm
Daily Herald report

A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed by a vehicle in Wood Dale early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a crash near the south lanes of Route 83 and Sherwood Avenue at about 5 a.m.

The pedestrian, a man later identified as Jorge Velasquez of Bensenville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Thursday.

The initial investigation indicates he was trying to cross Route 83, against a red traffic signal, without having a pedestrian crosswalk signal activated, police said in a department Facebook post. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers throughout the investigation.

The DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team, or MERIT, assisted Wood Dale police. The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators processed the area.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Wood Dale Police Investigations Division at (630) 766-2060.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News Wood Dale
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company