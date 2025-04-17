Police: Pedestrian killed in Wood Dale

A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed by a vehicle in Wood Dale early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a crash near the south lanes of Route 83 and Sherwood Avenue at about 5 a.m.

The pedestrian, a man later identified as Jorge Velasquez of Bensenville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Thursday.

The initial investigation indicates he was trying to cross Route 83, against a red traffic signal, without having a pedestrian crosswalk signal activated, police said in a department Facebook post. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers throughout the investigation.

The DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team, or MERIT, assisted Wood Dale police. The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators processed the area.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Wood Dale Police Investigations Division at (630) 766-2060.