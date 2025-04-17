advertisement
News

Demolition of now obsolete Schaumburg village hall begins, time capsule recovered

Posted April 17, 2025 12:57 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Demolition on the exterior of Schaumburg’s former village hall started Thursday morning, but not before a hidden time capsule had been safely recovered from within.

A plaque indicates the time capsule is not to be opened until 2081, which is still further in the future than the entire 52-year life span of the now obsolete building in which it was buried.

  Half a century's efforts to maintain the structural integrity of Schaumburg's village hall came to a definite end at 8:12 a.m. Thursday. Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com

Though a tall window elsewhere had previously been removed more carefully for equipment to get inside, a bulldozer smashed through the south side of what had been the planners’ area of the community development department at 8:12 a.m.

While marking the first irreversible change to the exterior of the building at 101 Schaumburg Court, Thursday’s work was primarily to expedite the removal of debris from the ongoing interior demolition.

  Crews work near fallen trees Thursday at the former Schaumburg village hall building. Early stages of demolition and material recycling are underway. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

The full structural demolition of the building will begin next week. The concrete and block are being recycled, according to John Bajek, senior superintendent for construction manager Camosy Inc. of Zion.

The firm has guaranteed a maximum price of $44.2 million for the construction of the new, two-story village hall on the same site that will begin later this spring and end in late 2026.

Another $5.8 million is expected to be spent on furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Village staff are currently working at the temporary village hall at 1000 E. Woodfield Road, which will ultimately be torn down and replaced with a new police station.

  Early stages of demolition are underway Thursday on the former Schaumburg village hall building. Signs near the complex's main entrance announce the new location of the village hall. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  Early stages of demolition are underway Thursday on the former Schaumburg village hall building. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
