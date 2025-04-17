advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Local Politics

Write-in candidates’ votes fall short in District 211 election

Posted April 17, 2025 1:25 pm
Daily Herald report

A pair of write-in candidates failed to receive enough votes in the April 1 election to win one of three seats on the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board of education, according to unofficial results.

Natasha Mucci received 1,976 votes while fellow write-in Wioletta Myszkal-Flis received 1,950, based on the count of the Cook County clerk’s office that began Tuesday.

Among the balloted candidates, Jane Russell had 16,993 votes, Anna Lopez had 16,887, and former Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 board member Kenneth Van Dyke had 13,613.

The official certification is expected to occur no later than Tuesday.

None of the board members whose terms are ending sought reelection. Current president and 28-year incumbent Anna Klimkowicz, along with first-term members Curtis Bradley and Tim McGowan, will leave the board April 24.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Local Politics Misc Elections News Palatine-Schaumburg High School D211 School Board School Districts
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company