Write-in candidates’ votes fall short in District 211 election

The two write-in candidates in the April 1 election for the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board of education fell short of the vote totals needed to be elected. Courtesy of District 211

A pair of write-in candidates failed to receive enough votes in the April 1 election to win one of three seats on the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board of education, according to unofficial results.

Natasha Mucci received 1,976 votes while fellow write-in Wioletta Myszkal-Flis received 1,950, based on the count of the Cook County clerk’s office that began Tuesday.

Among the balloted candidates, Jane Russell had 16,993 votes, Anna Lopez had 16,887, and former Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 board member Kenneth Van Dyke had 13,613.

The official certification is expected to occur no later than Tuesday.

None of the board members whose terms are ending sought reelection. Current president and 28-year incumbent Anna Klimkowicz, along with first-term members Curtis Bradley and Tim McGowan, will leave the board April 24.