Four men charged with stealing from three Home Depots

Four men have been charged with stealing items from three Home Depot stores in Carol Stream, Woodridge and Downers Grove.

DuPage County prosecutors say it happened in February, March and April, including twice at the Carol Stream store.

Criztobal Alvarez-Olivera, 31, of the 4100 block of West 58th Place, Chicago; Marcos Alvarez-Olivera, 29, of the 4100 block of W. 58th Place, Chicago; David Flores, 41, of the 1200 block of 19th Avenue, Cicero; and Rafael Felix, 33, of the 1600 block of South 49th Court, Cicero, appeared Tuesday in First Appearance Court.

They were released pretrial because burglary and retail theft are not detainable offenses.

Marcos Olvera-Alvarez

Criztobal Olverz-Alvarez

Rafael Felix

David Flores

Authorities charge that at 2:28 p.m. Feb. 28, Criztobal Alvarez-Olivera and Flores stole merchandise worth $698, including a wall-mount garage door opener and a portable car charger, from the Home Depot at 2000 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove.

Authorities say that on March 31 the duo stole $676 worth of items from the store located at 475 S. Schmale Road in Carol Stream. The stolen items included two air compressors and two multi-tools.

On April 14, authorities say, all four men went into the Home Depot at 7200 Woodward Ave. in Woodridge and took $4,482 worth of power tools. Later that day, authorities say, they took $6,638 worth of power tools from the Carol Stream store.

The men are charged with felony burglary and felony retail theft. Alvarez-Olivera is also charged with misdemeanor resisting a peace officer on an allegation he ran away from a Carol Stream detective trying to arrest him.

The case was investigated by Downers Grove police.

The four are due back in court on May 12.