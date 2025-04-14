Wrecking ball days away from demolishing Schaumburg village hall

Internal demolition of the village of Schaumburg’s Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center is expected to occur this week with the building itself to come down next week to make way for a two-story successor. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

Two weeks after staff finished moving out, Schaumburg’s 52-year-old village hall is expected to be demolished over the coming days.

Internal demolition is anticipated to occur this week, with external demolition tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday, April 21, officials said.

Construction of a new, two-story village hall is expected to begin in May.

Septemberfest will still happen on the municipal grounds during Labor Day weekend, even if some of the usual attractions of the carnival and craft fair have to be rearranged slightly for the ongoing construction.

The Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts also remains open and operational, with the eastern access to the grounds expected to be the only one available for a while.

Village hall has temporarily moved to 1000 E. Woodfield Road.