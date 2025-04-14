advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Wrecking ball days away from demolishing Schaumburg village hall

Posted April 14, 2025 1:47 pm
Daily Herald report

Two weeks after staff finished moving out, Schaumburg’s 52-year-old village hall is expected to be demolished over the coming days.

Internal demolition is anticipated to occur this week, with external demolition tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday, April 21, officials said.

Construction of a new, two-story village hall is expected to begin in May.

Septemberfest will still happen on the municipal grounds during Labor Day weekend, even if some of the usual attractions of the carnival and craft fair have to be rearranged slightly for the ongoing construction.

The Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts also remains open and operational, with the eastern access to the grounds expected to be the only one available for a while.

Village hall has temporarily moved to 1000 E. Woodfield Road.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News Schaumburg
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company