advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Wheaton closes block as firefighters battle blaze

Posted April 13, 2025 12:43 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Wheaton firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 600 block of South Woodlawn Street, city officials said Sunday.

In a social media post issued about noon Sunday, officials said the police department has closed the block and is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates more information becomes available.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Fire News Wheaton
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company