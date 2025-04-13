Wheaton closes block as firefighters battle blaze
Wheaton firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 600 block of South Woodlawn Street, city officials said Sunday.
In a social media post issued about noon Sunday, officials said the police department has closed the block and is asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates more information becomes available.
Article Comments
