Improperly disposed coals spark Mount Prospect garage fire, causing $50K in damage

Firefighters battled a garage fire sparked by improperly disposed coals Saturday on the 900 block of South Tower Drive in Mount Prospect.

A single-family home in Mount Prospect sustained significant damage Saturday afternoon when improperly disposed hot coals ignited a fire in an attached garage, fire officials said.

Mount Prospect firefighters responded to the 900 block of South Tower Drive at 1:49 p.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire. While on their way, firefighters saw a thick plume of smoke rising from the location, prompting them to upgrade the alarm.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and found the garage of the split-level home engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, officials said.

They confirmed all occupants had safely evacuated before quickly extinguishing the blaze from the outside and then advancing hose lines inside the home. By 2:14 p.m., the fire was under control, but fire crews remained on the scene for another 75 minutes to make sure the fire had not spread into the home or to the home next door.

Damage is estimated at approximately $50,000, officials said.

Fire investigators determined the cause to be improper disposal of hot coals from a contained outdoor fire, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported, but residents were temporarily displaced until ComEd could replace the electric service meter and restore power to the home.

The Mount Prospect Fire Department was assisted by the Des Plaines and Arlington Heights fire departments.

