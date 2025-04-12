advertisement
News

Lake in the Hills man accused of lewd act with dog and sharing images of child sex abuse

Posted April 12, 2025 6:11 pm
By Amanda Marrazzo

A Lake in the Hills man has been charged with disseminating photographs of child sex abuse and engaging in a lewd act with a dog.

Kevin A. Rodriguez, 25, is charged with two counts of disseminating images of child sex abuse and one count of sexual contact with an animal, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court. Rodriguez made an initial court appearance Friday afternoon and was released from the county jail pretrial, records show.

Police allege on Oct. 2 and Dec. 23, Rodriguez disseminated photographs of children he knew or should have known were younger than 13 engaged in sexual conduct, according to the complaint.

Police also allege on Feb. 1, Rodriguez engaged in sexual conduct with a dog, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez’s attorney declined to comment.

