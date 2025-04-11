Authorities identify man killed by police during standoff

Police had a portion of the 300 block of Briarwood Road near Crystal Lake blocked off to traffic on Friday. Michelle Meyer/Shaw Local News Network

A man who barricaded himself inside a home near Crystal Lake Thursday before he was shot dead by police has been identified.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Darrick Lawrence, 46. An autopsy is scheduled Friday and the coroner’s office is continuing to work with the Major Investigation Assistance Team during the investigation, according to a coroner’s office press release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced in a late-night press release that a deputy shot and killed an armed man during a standoff with police.

Authorities said they were dispatched at about 4:23 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Briarwood Road for a domestic disturbance. Deputies made contact with an armed man who authorities said barricaded himself inside the home.

The sheriff’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams were called to the scene, and the latter “was in active conversation with the suspect in an effort to get him out safely, which proved unsuccessful.”

A “deputy-involved shooting occurred,” and the suspect was later pronounced dead, according to a press release.

An investigation into the shooting has been launched by the MIAT with the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office. MIAT will review body-worn camera footage as well as other evidence.

The sheriff’s office had issued a warning Thursday evening for people to avoid the area, and then reported hours later the situation was resolved.

The company — Day’s and Crawford Scrap Metal — is listed with the same address as Lawrence. According to a Facebook post made by the company, the business closed on March 29. The company’s Facebook page describes the business as the “oldest recycling center in McHenry County.”

Lawrence had two open McHenry County court cases, according to court records. He was cited at the end of March for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, records show. Lawrence has another open DUI case from last year, to which he had pleaded not guilty. A lengthy list of previous traffic violations and misdemeanor charges have been filed against Lawrence over the past 25 years. He has previously been charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and leaving a scene of a crash in the past 10 years.