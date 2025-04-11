No charges for deputies involved in 2023 shooting death of Aurora man

The Kane County sheriff’s office deployed an armored vehicle to the scene of the crash and shooting May 24, 2023, in Batavia. Daily Herald file, 2023

Three Kane County sheriff’s deputies who shot a man to death have been cleared of wrongdoing.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Friday that, after an investigation, she has determined no criminal charges should be filed against them for the death of 38-year-old James Moriarty of Aurora.

Moriarty was killed around 3 p.m. May 24, 2023. He was suspected of a carjacking just before 2 p.m. at an oil-change business on Orchard Road south of I-88 in Aurora.

Deputies learned the description of the stolen vehicle and the suspected offender, and that he had a handgun, according to Hain. A license-plate reader discovered the vehicle at Route 25 and Stearns Road near South Elgin around 2:30 p.m., and deputies found it at Randall and Silver Glen roads soon after.

They chased him through South Elgin, St. Charles and Geneva, until Moriarty crashed in to another car at Fabyan Parkway and Randall in Batavia.

A Kane County sheriff’s deputy bags up evidence at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road after a deadly shooting on May 24, 2023. Daily Herald file, 2023

At the time, Sheriff Ron Hain said Moriarty got out of the car after the crash. A deputy ordered a police dog to apprehend Moriarty. Moriarty displayed a gun, Hain said, and deputies shot at him.

Controversy

The shooting was investigated by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.

According to an Aurora police report, Moriarty had previously told a police officer he would rather kill himself by having police shoot him than return to prison. In a September 2024 article, Moriarty’s ex-wife told a Chicago Sun-Times reporter that earlier the day of the shooting he had told her he planned to have police kill him. His sister and ex-wife said he struggled with an opioid addiction.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin criticized Hain over the shooting. He said Aurora police were planning to arrest Moriarty the night before on charges in some Aurora cases that had happened several days before the shooting.

Moriarty had been charged with robbery, theft by threat, domestic battery and criminal trespass to a vehicle three days before. In another he was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding an Aurora police officer. In a third, he was accused by a Kane County deputy of driving 125 mph in a 70-mph zone on I-88.

Undercover Aurora officers were watching a vehicle Moriarty was using the night before the shooting, planning to arrest him when he came out of his apartment to the vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

Kane County deputies in marked vehicles, however, disrupted Aurora’s plan, according to Irvin and Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross. They said the deputies said Hain had been informed of the operation but wanted the vehicle impounded immediately, so they towed it.

Aurora police, fearing Moriarty had spotted police, called off the operation.

Hain said, in a Chicago Sun-Times article, that his deputies had not told him all the details that night, but also said that Aurora police should have gone in to the residence and arrested Moriarty, rather than waiting for the man to come out. He said Aurora police were “reactive” for “just sitting on it.”

“That type of police work is baiting someone to get into a pursuit,” the article quotes Hain as saying. “I would say they escalated things. Get a warrant and go into the apartment. Grab the guy.”