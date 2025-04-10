Restaurant campus on target for spring 2026 opening in Schaumburg near Woodfield
At least seven restaurant tenants including Lazy Dog, Cava, Piccolo Buco and Naansense are expected to start moving into the 7.4-acre Crossroads of Schaumburg development at the northwest corner of Golf and Meacham roads in October following its groundbreaking this week.
Some could be then be ready to open the following spring, Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said.
The other previously announced tenants include Velvet Taco, Crisp & Green and Panda Express, the developer said last year.
The current lineup for the five-building campus also leaves room for a couple more tenants, according to Savas Er, a principal at project developer North American Real Estate.
Further improvements to the site include crosswalks and sidewalks to promote accessibility from existing developments, new utilities, outdoor patios and lighting to ensure safety and visibility during evening hours.
By the time of the 2023 demolition of the former Macy’s Furniture Gallery on the site, the building had been vacant for at least six years, Frank said.
Before the Macy’s rebranding, the Marshall Field’s Home Store was built on the site where Nuclear Data had operated a research and development lab before selling the property in 1987, he added.
While earlier uses of the prominent corner fit the times in which they were built, Er said he believes the proposed restaurant campus is the best use today.
The general contractor for the construction project is St. Charles-based RSD Construction.