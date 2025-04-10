Nearly three-decade old Japanese restaurant has new owner, name

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Restaurateur Sandy Yang, left, and Hiroto Miyagawa, Yang's assistant, at Mount Prospect’s village hall, where they received approval of a liquor license for Yang’s new eatery, Sankyu Sushi at 1176 S. Elmhurst Road.

An established Mount Prospect Japanese restaurant is reopening under a new owner and a new name.

Sandy Yang, an experienced Chicago restaurateur is opening Sankyu Sushi at 1176 S. Elmhurst Road.

It will open in the former location of Izakaya Sankyu, which began operating in 1997.

Last week, the Mount Prospect village board approved its liquor license.

Yang operates Chicago restaurants Omakase Shoji and Lawrence Fish Market.

The restaurant is undergoing significant renovations, including fresh paint, new furniture and the addition of a traditional Japanese-style tatami room, following the previous owner’s retirement.

“We have a specific Japanese traditional area where you can sit on a little bench instead of traditional chairs,” Hiroto Miyagawa, Yang's assistant, who also handles marketing for the business. The room will have curtains for groups seeking a more intimate dining experience.

The staff of 15 will include skilled Japanese chefs who will prepare authentic cuisine such as sushi, sashimi, ramen and udon dishes.

The menu will offer traditional sushi and rolls as well as noodle dishes such as ramen and udon and grilled meat on skewers.

Miyagawa said there will be a Japanese grill, and customers can also choose lunch bento boxes.

A variety of fish and meat dishes in traditional Japanese style are showcased in daily and weekly specials.

Carryout is also available.

Sankyu Sushi is expected to open in mid-April. It will operate six days a week, serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner beginning at 5 p.m.