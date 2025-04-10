Officials: McHenry County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills armed man

A McHenry County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home near Crystal Lake Thursday evening, officials said.

Deputies were sent to domestic dispute at a home on the 300 block of Briarwood Road in unincorporated McHenry County around 4:20 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies spoke to a man, who was armed with a gun, and the man then barricaded himself inside the home, the release stated. The sheriff’s SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were sent to the residence; hostage negotiators were in active conversation with the suspect in an effort to get him out of the home safely, the news release said.

However, that effort “proved unsuccessful, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the release stated. The suspect was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation has been turned over to the Major Investigation Assistance Team and the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office. Interviews and evidence, including a review of body-worn camera footage, will all be conducted by MIAT.

No further information was available late Thursday night. The sheriff’s office will provide updates as they become available, the release said.