Mount Prospect improving look at village, business park entrances

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mount Prospect plans to spend nearly $1.1 million to convert a former gas station and auto repair site into a downtown gateway plaza with a clock tower.

Mount Prospect is creating a “friendlier” look at its entrances to the downtown and the south end, as well as its business park.

The village board Tuesday examined designs for a gateway plaza at Northwest Highway and Central Road and welcoming signs at the rapidly developing south side. It also discussed signs at the entrances to the Kensington Business Center east of Rand Road and west of Wolf Road.

The nearly $1.1 million gateway, which will consist of a green space featuring a 30-foot clock tower, awaits construction at a former gas station and auto repair shop site the village bought last year.

Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said the village is awaiting a green light from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency before starting demolition and construction.

Dorsey said about two feet of soil needs to be removed and replaced with clean fill that meets agency standards.

Trustee Terri Gens called the plaza design, with its native and ornamental plants, new brick pavers and clock tower, a beautiful vision. But she expressed concern for workers coming into contact with hazardous material during demolition.

Dorsey said there appears to be no issue with vapors, mainly with ingestion. He said the contract requires them to wear protective equipment.

The new gateway sign welcoming residents to south Mount Prospect is proposed at 3229 S. Busse Road. The estimated cost to build the sign is $345,000, and an easement agreement with property owner Builders Asphalt is required.

Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said the sign will have a smooth stone surface and the village logo in black metal. Its lettering will include the year the village was established, 1917. The site will be planted with perennials and annuals.

The signs at the east and west entrances of the 300-acre business center park will cost between $160,000 for the Wolf Road sign and $172,000 for the Rand Road sign.

The cost for design of the signs at the Kensington Business Center and at the south end of the village is $111,000.

The conceptual design for a new gateway sign in south Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Mount Prospect