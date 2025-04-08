Things to do April 11-17: David Sedaris, Brookfield Zoo’s Spring Fest and more

David Sedaris will appear Friday and Sunday, April 11 and 13, at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston and Saturday, April 12, at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Courtesy of Anne Fishbein

Starts Before Friday

CSO and The Joffrey Ballet: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 10-11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Joffrey Ballet dancers perform two new dances in a program that features Haydn, Bologne and Milhaud. $55-$399. cso.org.

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 10-11, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Overshadowed Theatrical Productions, 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. It’s the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” and things have quickly gone from bad to utterly disastrous. $21-$32. overshadowed.org.

Twyla Tharp Dance: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 10-11, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. Twyla Tharp celebrates her 60th anniversary as a choreographer with a diamond jubilee tour. Tickets start at $74. harristheaterchicago.org.

Elk Grove Village native Vince Carone performs standup Thursday through Saturday, April 10-12, at Zanies in Rosemont. Daily Herald file photo

Vince Carone: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10, and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 11-12, at Zanies, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. Comedy. $30. rosemont.zanies.com.

Friday, April 11

Axpona: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 11-12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Billed as the “ultimate audio expo” with listening rooms, the Exhibit Hall featuring The Record Fair, the dedicated Ear Gear Experience, the Car Audio Showcase, educational seminars, special events, live music and more. $30 for one day, $60 multiday, $15 for ages 15-26 in advance; $35/$95/$20 at the gate. axpona.com.

Cosplayers put a lot of effort into their costumes for C2E2, which returns to McCormick Place in Chicago this weekend. AP, April 27, 2024

Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2): 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 11-12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 13, in the South Building at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Pop culture convention featuring comics, cosplay, gaming, wrestling and anime, with celebrity guests, vendors, special events and more. $124 for a three-day ticket; $59 for Friday; $69 a day for Saturday or Sunday; discounts for kids with a paid adult. c2e2.com.

Cosplayers proudly show off their costumes during last year’s C2E2 in Chicago. AP, April 26, 2024

EGGciting Family Night at Cosley Zoo: 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Games, crafts, activities and visits with the bunny. Kids 2-12 will receive eggs and goodies. Registration required. $12 for kids 2-12, $10 for ages 13 and older, free for kids younger than 2. cosleyzoo.org.

Renée Baker’s “Through His Spirit”: 6 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The African American Network reception features Renée Baker’s composition “Through His Spirit” performed by musicians from the Civic Orchestra of Chicago and Chicago Modern Orchestra Project. Concert tickets start at $40 with promo code AANSEASON. A separate, free reception ticket is required. cso.org.

Chicago Circus & Performing Arts Festival: 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, April 11; 2-11 p.m. Saturday, April 12; and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at The Atria, 3146 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago. Circus shows and performances. $12-$40. For tickets and a schedule of events, visit ccpaf.org.

Axiom Brass Quintet: 7 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. “Love, Mystery and Despair” highlights Piazzolla’s mastery of tangos, Cacilda Borges Borbosa’s harmonies and a new bossa-nova-inspired composition from Lillian Lee. Also features artist Donna Castellanos. $15-$35. gortoncenter.org.

“The Listeners”: 7 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. The Lyric Opera of Chicago presents the story of a woman driven nearly mad by an unending, low-frequency hum who then joins a community organization, “The Listeners,” formed to discover the origin of the noise and destroy it. Tickets start at $64. lyricopera.org.

Phil Angotti & Friends play the music of Elvis, Buddy Holly & Chris Isaak: 7 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. $14-$17. jolietmuseum.org.

Tony Baker: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 11-12, and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Standup comedy. $30-$45. improv.com/chicago.

Windy City Riot: 7 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tickets start at $19. wintrustarena.com.

“99th & Nowhere”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 11-27, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. A world premiere dark comedy by local playwright Gary McGowan. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 11-12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Children’s Theatre of Elgin presents Jeff Kinney’s popular character taking center stage as Greg’s cartoon diary becomes a musical. The Saturday night performance will feature ASL interpretation. $14-$16. cteelgin.com/shows.

An Evening with Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Songs, stories and memories. $69-$79. rialtosquare.com.

inDANCE: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. A progressive dance company known for its diverse choreographic inspiration, blending Bharatanatyam, contemporary and queer elements. $12-$33. logancenter.uchicago.edu.

“The Three Musketeers”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 11-12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Theatre 121 stages Ken Ludwig’s play inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ classic tale. $15-$33. theatre121.org.

Wheaton College Symphonic Band Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, in Edman Memorial Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton. The Wheaton College Conservatory of Music will present a Symphonic Band Concert. $5.90-$11.80. tickets.wheaton.edu.

An Evening With David Sedaris: 8 p.m. Friday, April 11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston. The author, humorist, playwright and memoirist reads excerpts from his essays and books. Tickets start at $83. musicinst.org.

RCSA presents MTI’s Pure Imagination: 8 p.m. Fridays, April 11 and 18; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, April 12 and 19; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Musical revue that features 14 beloved musical numbers from shows in Music Theatre International’s Broadway Junior collection. $7-$25. Rauecenter.org.

Saturday, April 12

Grayslake Antiques & Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 12, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Shop for antiques, estate jewelry, vintage clothing, collectibles, comics, TV and movie memorabilia, old toys, coins and more. $8. zurkopromotions.com.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago Spring Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Celebrate the arrival of spring with live performances, seasonal food and drinks, art vendors and activities for all ages. Free with general admission of $20.95-$29.95. brookfieldzoo.org.

Bunny Trolley Hop: Time slots from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 12 and 19, and Sunday, April 13, at the Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. Gates open at 9:15 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Young visitors will be able to meet and be photographed with the Easter Bunny in his carrot coach, hunt for eggs and treasure, see live animals at the small animal zoo, and participate in activities, games and more. $20. irm.org.

CLC Maker Faire 2025: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. A gathering of engineers, artists, scientists and crafters who will show hobbies, experiments, projects and more. Free, but some activities and workshops will charge for supplies and kits. lakecounty.makerfaire.com.

Collect-A-Con: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Trading card, anime and pop culture convention with over 1,000 dealer tables, celebrities, concerts, special guests, comics, video games, vintage toys and more. Tickets start at $55 for both days, $40 for Saturday, $35 for Sunday; free for kids 7 and younger. collectaconusa.com.

Earth Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at Fuller Air Station Prairie, 2400 Compass Road, Glenview. Experts in conservation and sustainability will be on-site with information. Plus, family activities and trail walks. Free. glenviewparks.org.

“La Boheme”: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Puccini’s tale of young lovers in 19th-century Paris. Tickets start at $42. lyricopera.org.

“The Kindness Garden”: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at Lake Forest Library, 360 E. Deerpath Road, Lake Forest. Firefly Family Theatre presents playful puppets, original music and interactive movement. Free. lakeforestlibrary.org.

“The Mystical Arts of Tibet”: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at ECC’s Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery present authentic, sacred Tibetan arts. $32. eccartscenter.org.

The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Brothers Grimm fairy tales are turned on their heads in this fast-paced ride as several actors attempt to combine all 209 stories. $5-$10. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The Golden State Youth Orchestra and EYSO’s Philharmonia Orchestra collaborate in an exclusive side-by-side performance as a part of GSYO’s Chicago tour. Tickets start at $16. northshorecenter.org.

New Philharmonic: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Violinist Yang Liu performs “Butterfly Lovers Concerto,” an orchestral adaptation of a Chinese story of two lovers, separated by fate and transformed into two magnificent butterflies. Also on the program is Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. Tickets start at $63.50. atthemac.org/new-philharmonic.

Parsons Dance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. New York City-based contemporary American dance company internationally renowned for energized, athletic ensemble works. Tickets start at $10.75. auditoriumtheatre.org.

Riders from several countries will compete in the Professional Championship Bull Riders: Border Battle International Saturday, April 12, at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Daily Herald file photo

Professional Championship Bull Riders — Border Battle International: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The best riders from the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Canada will compete for the top spot in the Bull Riders World Cup Championship. Tickets start at $10. nowarena.com.

St. Charles Singers’ “The Passing of the Year”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. Features the world premiere of “Dancing Tree,” a suite for chorus and harp by Sir John Rutter; “Libera nos, salva nos” by John Sheppard; Psalm 121 from “Requiem” by Herbert Howells; “Cello Songs” by Jake Runestad; “A Hymn of the Nativity” by Kenneth Leighton; “Cantique de Jean Racine” by Gabriel Fauré; “Serenity” by Ola Gjeilo; and “The Passing of the Year” by Jonathan Dove. $12-$45. stcharlessingers.com.

Wheaton College Men’s Glee Club Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Armerding Center for Music and the Arts Concert Hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave., Wheaton. Directed by Professor John Swedberg. $5.90-$11.80. tickets.wheaton.edu.

BoDeans: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Founded and led by original frontman Kurt Neumann. $39.50-$69.50. rialtosquare.com.

“An Evening With David Sedaris”: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The author, humorist, playwright and memoirist reads excerpts from his essays and books. $57-$67. paramountaurora.com.

Sunday, April 13

Kane County Doll & Dollhouse Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Antique, vintage, modern and collectible dolls, Barbies, doll appraisals and more. Admission: $8-$12, free for kids 12 and younger. KaneCountyDollShow.com.

Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at The Dole, 400 Highland Ave., Crystal Lake. Over 50 farmers, food purveyors and artisans. Plus, live music by BCU, food trucks, kids’ entrepreneur booth and more. Free admission. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Lakeview Orchestra Chicago Connections — Price & Dvorak: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Features Concert Overture No. 1 by Florence Price, Symphony No. 8 by Antonín Dvořák, and the winner of the Young Artists Competition, Cecilia O’Malley, performing Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 for violin and orchestra by Erich Wolfgang Korngold. $14-$50. lakevieworchestra.org.

Author Kay Smith: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Book signing and fireside chat with Waukegan author Kay T. Smith. Free, limited seating. bit.ly/kaysmith.

“The Spy Who Serenaded Me”: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Community Concert Band will perform music with spy-related themes. Keeping to the theme, the music selections are classified. Reserve a free ticket at arlingtonheightsband.org.

Winds Off the Lake Woodwind Quintet: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at McHenry County College, 8900 U.S. Highway 14, Crystal Lake. The quintet blends the sounds of flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn and bassoon into chamber music. Free. mchenry.edu.

Young Steinway Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Featuring Landon Kim on violin and the Prasad Piano Duo. Free. skokielibrary.info.

Elgin Master Chorale’s “St. John Passion”: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at ECC Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Featured guest Bella Voce Sinfonia joins the Chorale to present J.S. Bach’s masterpiece, a dramatic telling of the events of Christ’s crucifixion with the immediacy of a real-time news report as it captures the range of emotions experienced by the characters. $28-$48. eccartscenter.org.

Northbrook Symphony Presents “Two Titans”: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Sheely Center for the Performing Arts, 2300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. The concert will showcase pianist Susan Merdinger as she brings Tchaikovsky’s iconic Piano Concerto No. 1 to life, as well as Schubert’s Symphony No. 9. $50-$75. northbrooksymphony.org.

“Complexions”: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Praize Productions Inc. presents a multidisciplinary production that explores the necessity of rest and pause, as Black women unlearn their need to associate their worth with their work and begin to stand in their inherent power and beauty. Tickets start at $57. praizeproductions.com.

Folk duo Ashley & Simpson will perform Sunday, April 13, at the Heritage Center and Museum in Grayslake. Courtesy of Maple Street Concerts

Ashley & Simpson: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. The Lake County Folk Club presents folk favorites Jennifer Ashley and Joel Simpson. $15-$20. thelakecountyfolkclub.org.

Tuesday, April 15

Repair Fair: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, at McHenry County College, 8900 U.S. Highway 14, Crystal Lake. Connect with local experts who specialize in repairing and reusing everyday items. Free. mchenry.edu.

The Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band will perform Tuesday, April 15, at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, and Wednesday, April 16, at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. Courtesy of the Raue Center For The Arts.

U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The premier touring jazz orchestra of the United States Army. Free. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Community Band Concert: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake. With the theme “Entirely Elgar,” the band debuts a new edition of Elgar’s “Civic Fanfare” as well as performs the entire “Enigma Variations.” Free. rlapd.org.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon — The Super Live: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Musical that brings the iconic “Sailor Moon” world to life. Tickets start at $49.50. msg.com.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, at Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The 12-member ensemble performs quicksilver arrangements (spanning pop to classical) and dry British humor. $29-$99. cso.org.

Wednesday, April 16

The Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. The official touring big band of the United States Army. Free. rauecenter.org.

A Jukebox for the Algonquin: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, April 17 through May 18, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. In this new comedy by Paul Stroili, the residents of Placid Pines Senior Care Center really want a jukebox for their recreation room and hatch a plot to come up with the money. $45, previews April 16 and 17 are $20. citadeltheatre.org.

Thursday, April 17

Rockegan: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Betty Soul opens for Waukegan’s own Ivy Ford and her band. The concert supports Youth Conservation Corps programs. Tickets start at $60 and include food and drinks. youthconservationcorps.org.

Celebrating 91 Years of Bobbi Potts: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Celebrate Bobbi Potts’ 91 years of life and art and discover her journey from family life to painting portraits and landscapes. Free. barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Thursday Night Laughs: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The final show of the season hosted by Jon Diaz and featuring Vik Pandya, Jake Snell, Steven Haas and headliner Kellye Howard. $20. prairiecenter.org.

Peter Frampton: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. “Let's Do It Again!” tour. Tickets start at $30. msg.com.

Pinky Patel "#isaidwhatisaid Tour”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 17-18, and 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Standup comedy from a PTA mom turned creator, comedian and internet personality. $30-$45. improv.com.

Sean Donnelly: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 18-19, at the Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Standup comedy. $25. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at the Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Renowned criminologist and serial killer expert Dr. Scott Bonn takes audiences inside the minds of prolific murderers. For 17 and older. $29-$35. northshorecenter.org.

Spring Fling Fashion Show: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Showcasing the latest spring collection from St. Charles’ Jeans and a Cute Top Shop and Makoma House. $25. arcadalive.com.

Circuit des Yeux and FACS: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Intense, cathartic art rock. $22-$240. thaliahallchicago.com.

The Millennium Tour: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at the Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. Lineup includes Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Plies, Boosie, Ying Yang Twins, RSVP (Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P), Nivea and a special guest appearance by Rick Ross. Tickets start at $69.75. wintrustarena.com.

Ongoing

“Art of the Parks — Paintings of the National Parks”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with select evening and weekend hours through May 2, at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. A solo exhibition by artist Fred Moss with over 25 oil paintings inspired by the scenic beauty of America’s National Parks. prairiecenter.org.

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through May, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

“Rooted in Mystery”: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Wednesday, May 7, at Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave., Chicago. This year’s Spring Flower Show explores the roots of plants. Learn about the different types of roots and the stuff they do while enjoying a display of spring plants, including azaleas, pansies, snapdragons, astilbe, baptisia, hydrangeas, and 26 different varieties of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths. Free, but reservations required. garfieldconservatory.org.

“Spectrum of Spring”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, through May 11, at the Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 N. Stockton Drive, Chicago. Spring flower show. Free, but reservations are required at lincolnparkconservancy.org/conservatory-reservations.

Winter Ravinia Farmers Market: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, through April 26, at Wayfarer Theaters, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. Shop for local food, artisan products and sustainable products. Free. raviniafarmersmarket.com.

“The Da Vinci Code”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays, through June 1, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Witness the novel live on stage as Professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race against the clock to unlock the secrets of Da Vinci. Ticket prices vary by day and start at $90. drurylanetheatre.com.

“Titanic The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through June 1, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Musical based on the real people aboard the legendary ship and the tragedy that followed. $68-$81. marriotttheatre.com.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 7 p.m. Thursdays, through April 27, at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Six contestants vie for the spelling bee championship of a lifetime in this musical comedy. $40-$55. paramountaurora.com.

“Collective Rage — A Play In Five Betties”: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through April 19, at the Riverfront Playhouse, 11-13 S. Water Street Mall, Aurora. Jen Silverman’s play about five different women named Betty colliding at the intersection of anger, sex and the “thea-tah.” riverfrontplayhouse.com.

“Our Town”: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through April 19, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The Pulitzer Prize-winning classic examines life in a small fictional town and follows the relationship of a young couple in love. $14-$16. atthemac.org.

“Moulin Rouge the Musical”: Various times Tuesday through Sunday, through April 20, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mashup. $40-$120. broadwayinchicago.com.