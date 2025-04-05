Changes at the top: Meet the new mayors of the North and Northwest suburbs

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Jim Tinaglia was elected mayor of Arlington Heights.

New mayors and village presidents were elected across the Northwest suburbs and Lake County last week — some in hard-fought contests, and others in unopposed elections after longtime incumbents decided not to run again.

Here’s a look at who they are and what they hope to accomplish.

Arlington Heights

Tuesday’s electoral victory had been a long time coming in the political aspirations of Jim Tinaglia, at least since the 2012 Christmas party when he told then-retiring Mayor Arlene Mulder that he wanted to be mayor one day.

Mulder helped him collect signatures and get elected to the village board, where he’s sat as a trustee for the past 12 years and been mentored by Tom Hayes, the current mayor who now is stepping down.

Tinaglia said he’s been like a “sponge,” learning from them over the years how to be respectful, a great listener and “relentless in your mission.” That means keeping taxes low and services strong for the roughly 78,000 residents in the village, he said, but also guiding development throughout town — specifically, on the 326-acre tract of land now owned by the Chicago Bears.

As an architect — he began honing his skills during a drafting class at the old Arlington High School and later in architecture school at Iowa State — Tinaglia said he hopes to bring insights and expertise to the review of any Arlington Park redevelopment proposal so that “whatever it becomes is a benefit to us (and) only makes us greater and better.”

He plans to meet with Bears leadership to continue discussions about their potential move to town.

Tinaglia’s first priority upon taking office May 5, he said, is to build strong working relationships with fellow village board members. Three new trustees were elected, and one returning trustee, Tom Schwingbeck, also ran for mayor.

“He is a dear friend. He is a solid trustee,” Tinaglia said. “My hope is that we can all begin working together like a concert. And that’s what it’s going to take. We cannot be working from different goals or different end zones. We’ve all got to understand each other and hopefully work together.”

Barrington

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Mike Moran was elected mayor of Barrington.

Trustee Mike Moran ran unopposed in April to succeed five-term Mayor Karen Darch.

Moran, president of Moran Transportation Co., said his first 100 days will be spent gathering input from staff, community members and local businesses on how to improve the village.

“We need to be aggressive in finding retailers and restaurants that want to come to the village of Barrington, and we need to give the community a reason to come support those local businesses,” he said.

Coming from a business background, Moran said he wants to build momentum in the village by evaluating and leveraging economic development tools to expand upon current successful initiatives.

“Karen has proven to be an exceptional leader during her two plus decades in office. Through her commitment to building a strong community, I am fortunate to lead a village driven by sound management practices, fiscal responsibility and citizen engagement.”

But he said there are a lot of opportunities for economic development, especially in the downtown region and along the Route 14 corridor.

Moran described Barrington as the quintessential community where everyone wants to raise their family.

“My goal is trying to build a town with greater community or neighbor involvement, one in which we continue to invest in necessary infrastructure projects, and one in which we build a more vibrant downtown,” he said.

Bartlett

Dan Gunsteen was elected village president of Bartlett. Courtesy of village of Bartlett

The transition from Bartlett’s three-term Village President Kevin Wallace to his successor Dan Gunsteen will be as amicable and prepared for as can be.

But even coming off an uncontested election, Gunsteen plans to make his first 100 days a period of fresh looks at all operations to ensure the village is efficiently pursuing timely and relevant goals.

His primary tasks this spring and summer will be evaluating operational efficiencies, starting a strategic planning process that includes revitalizing the downtown and pursuing enhancement of the village gateway covered by the Lake Street tax increment financing district.

“Building on the strong foundation laid by Kevin Wallace over the past decade, I’m excited for the next four years and working with the current board to lead Bartlett into the future,” Gunsteen said. “My lifelong connection to this community — born, raised, and now raising my family here — gives me a unique perspective and a deep commitment to its continued success. I’m ready to accelerate growth for Bartlett and enhance the services that make Bartlett a great place to call home.”

Grayslake

Elizabeth Davies was elected mayor of Grayslake.

Elizabeth Davies, a village trustee since 2014, succeeds and was endorsed by Mayor Rhett Taylor, who did not seek a fifth term.

She received nearly 91% of the vote in defeating challenger Jeff Loffredo.

“People saw that I understand the underpinnings of what makes Grayslake special and that I’m committed to protecting and building on that,” she said.

Carrying out a variety of improvements in the village’s capital plan — such as the third phase of the Village Center Nature Trail and planting 300 new trees — as well as advocating for the Route 120 corridor capacity plan are on her to-do list for the first 100 days.

Davies said she hopes to build on the legacy of good government and expand communication, collaboration and engagement with residents.

Mundelein

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Robin Meier was elected mayor of Mundelein.

Robin Meier is no newcomer to Mundelein village hall — she’s served more than two decades as a village trustee, and before that spent time on the village’s plan commission.

But when she’s sworn in next month, replacing three-term mayor and occasional rival Steve Lentz, she plans to take a fresh look at all facets of village operations.

“I want to meet with department heads, newly elected officials, current board members, etc. to see how I can help them,” she said.

Among her early goals is to create a more open and interactive relationship between the mayor’s office and the community. That will include a monthly report called “What is your mayor up to?” listing events she’s attended and tasks accomplished.

Meier, who unsuccessfully challenged Lentz in 2017 and 2021, beat fellow Trustee Tim Wilson in this year’s mayor’s race.

Round Lake

Brian Brubaker was elected mayor of Round Lake.

Village Trustee Brian Brubaker and a team of three candidates including two incumbents running as part of the Round Lake Forward slate easily ousted Mayor Russell Kraly and incumbent trustee, Sanjay Patel.

Brubaker said the overwhelming support was a clear message from voters that the village could do better.

“My primary goal is to listen and learn,” he said. “The village, its staff and its services are already great — we just need to hone in on a few key areas for improvement.”

He said he respects Kraly’s legacy and wants to continue to improve transparency, be accessible and listen to residents.

“Over the past few years, there have been some controversial issues and many people felt their voices weren’t heard,” Brubaker said. “I plan to change that.”

Smart development to increase sales tax revenue, the downtown development plan, pending realignment of Cedar Lake Road through downtown and a commitment to improvement will be keys to the village’s future success, he added.

Round Lake Park

Robert H. Seminary was elected mayor of Round Lake Park.

In Round Lake Park, former village Trustee Robert Seminary and his Time for a Change team swept incumbents seeking reelection out of office in a decisive victory.

Seminary, who served on the village board from 2004 to 2013, replaces Linda Lucsassen in his return to public office as the first new mayor in 12 years.

“A lot of real estate was covered with two feet,” and listening to residents’ ideas was a key during the door-to-door campaign, he said.

“We will merge our north and south boundaries by communicating,” he said.

The first 100 days will involve installing business plans to ensure departments are working together as well as cross-training. Seeking a new police station also will be on the to-do list, he said.

Some administrative changes will be made, he added.

“My administration will run this village like a business not a personal family function,” Seminary said. “I promise you our board will be held accountable for the operation of this village.”

Vernon Hills

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Thom Koch was elected mayor of Vernon Hills.

Thom Koch Jr., has been a village trustee since 1993 — the same year then-Trustee Roger Bryne was elected mayor. Byrne did not seek reelection to that post due to health reasons and Koch ran unopposed as the first new mayor in 32 years.

As such, he didn’t have to actively campaign but said his experience and record as trustee and involvement in the community as a teacher, coach and active citizen will serve him well in the new role.

“My predecessor and I have worked together for 30-plus years to make Vernon Hills the great community it is today and my plan is to continue moving the village forward in a positive manner and build upon that legacy,” he said.

Maintaining the village’s strong financial position and keeping the redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall moving are main goals, he added.

• Daily Herald staff writers Mick Zawislak, Eric Peterson and Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.