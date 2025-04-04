Schaumburg police looking for woman who attempted to lure children into her car

A rendering of the woman wanted for attempting to lure two children into her car Friday morning in Schaumburg. Courtesy of the Schaumburg Police Department

Schaumburg police are searching for a woman wanted for attempting to lure two children into her car Friday morning.

Police officials said the children walking together near the intersection of Slingerland Drive and Westover Lane just before 8:15 a.m. when they were approached by the woman in a black 4-door Nissan SUV with black leather interior and roof-mounted luggage racks.

She offered to give the children, who were between the ages of 11 and 7, a ride to school. The children ran home and told their parents.

The suspect is described as a white woman between the ages of 28and 30 years old with a medium build, straight brown hair with blonde highlights and wearing gold hoop earrings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Schaumburg Police Department Investigations Anonymous Tip Line at (847) 348-7055.