‘His passion was for Woodridge’: Village mourns longtime mayor

Former Woodridge Mayor William “Bill” Murphy

Among DuPage County’s fraternity of past mayors, few had as long and as influential a career as Bill Murphy.

He served Woodridge, first as a village trustee and then as mayor and visionary, for some 40 fruitful years — an era that saw the development of Seven Bridges and much of the town itself.

“I think because of Bill that Woodridge is who we are and where we are today,” current Mayor Gina Cunningham said.

Murphy, who led Woodridge as mayor from 1981 to 2013, died March 30. He was 81.

“Everything you see in Woodridge for the last 45, 50 years, Bill’s fingerprints are on it,” former Lisle Mayor Joe Broda said.

Cunningham remembers first meeting Murphy — he also was a longtime educator in Woodridge School District 68 — when she was a student. He became a mentor and dear friend.

“He had great strength and character and personality and heart,” Cunningham said. “He was very driven to do what is right and make the best decisions and really bring people together.”

So when a nighttime tornado struck Woodridge neighborhoods in June 2021, Murphy was “incredibly supportive.”

“He was one of my first calls … ‘What can I do to help you? I know you will do a great job. I know you're there to help our neighbors,’ but also offering his help, and he did help,” Cunningham recalled.

Broda also uses that word — mentor — to describe Murphy. He had a “cool, calm” approach, Broda said.

“He was always very helpful, and his passion was for Woodridge,” Broda said.

Murphy attended Immaculate Conception grade school in Elmhurst, St. Bede Academy in Peru, Illinois, and St. Joseph's College in Indiana, according to his obituary. He earned a master’s degree from Roosevelt University. During his career in education, he was a principal and assistant superintendent in District 68.

“Bill Murphy’s contributions to our school district and community are immeasurable,” said school board President Stuart Vanorny in a district tribute. “He was a visionary leader, a dedicated educator, and a true public servant whose impact will continue to be felt for generations.”

Murphy also was president of the DuPage Mayor and Managers Conference and the Illinois Municipal League. Cunningham called him a deep thinker and a great listener who sometimes would reserve opinion till the end.

“He devoted countless and tireless hours and years to the betterment of the community, the county and beyond,” she said.

There’s already an elementary school named after him, and soon Woodridge officials will hold a dedication ceremony on April 25 to christen village hall after William F. Murphy, Jr.

“Woodridge was blessed in general to have a person like Bill that really cared for his community,” Broda said.

The village’s “Building on Our Dream Award,” an honor recognizing neighbors who go above and beyond in service to Woodridge, also will bear Murphy’s name.

“He's definitely going to be missed, but I'm a faithful person, and I know he is going to be around us and still inspiring because he's very inspirational,” Cunningham said.

“He's going to kind of help nudge us to do more, do better, but do that with grace and resiliency, and first and foremost, with great purpose and heart and care,” she added. “He helped me to rise above a lot of things, and I think that's what he did for our community. He helped us to rise and look forward and keep building.”

A memorial Mass will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Scholastica Parish, 7800 Janes Ave., in Woodridge. Internment will be private.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to St. Bede Academy, 24 W. U.S. Hwy. 6, Peru, IL 61354 or the William F. Murphy School, 7700 Larchwood Lane, Woodridge, IL 60517.