News

Seniors take center stage and show their stuff during Schaumburg variety show

Posted March 30, 2025 4:12 pm
Rick West
 

There was a lot of (life) experience onstage Sunday during the Schaumburg Senior Follies Variety Show.

About 250 people watched 15 performances by senior singers, dancers and comedians at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.

Rob Pileckis, assistant director of the Prairie Center, coordinated the event and emceed the show that is now in its 10th year.

  Toni Higgins-Thrash, left, and Teri Dickinson perform a musical theater duet Sunday during the Schaumburg Senior Follies variety show at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

“Much to our surprise it’s become an annual tradition and it’s still going strong,” he said.

After an acrobatic dance number that saw Joan Mundstock work the entire stage and perform multiple headstands and splits, she told Pileckis she was “feeling great, maybe a little worn out.”

Perfectly reasonable for an 82-year-old who said she stays active by dancing, roller skating and cycling, logging over 2,200 miles on the bike last year.

  Ken Iversen, left, and Don Landise channel their inner Rat Pack for a duet of “That’s Amore” during the Schaumburg Senior Follies variety show Sunday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

Don Landise, who channeled his inner Dean Martin for his performance, said it was his ninth year performing at the show.

“I should be a star by now,” he told the crowd.

Pileckis, who is retiring at the end of April, said he’d be willing to bring his comedic chops back to continue hosting the show.

“I’d be more than happy to volunteer … for the right price,” he said with a laugh.

  John Pryjma performs Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” during the Schaumburg Senior Follies variety show Sunday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com
Communities Entertainment Good News News Schaumburg
