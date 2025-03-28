District 15 candidates discuss how to improve scores without ‘teaching to the test’

Palatine Township District 15 school board candidates discussed how to improve state test scores without sacrificing curriculum goals in a recent interview with the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

Newcomer Eric Bachmann and incumbents Frank Annerino, Lisa Beth Szczupaj, James Taylor and Anthony Wang are running for four, 4-year spots on the school board in Tuesday’s consolidated election.

Top from left, Frank J. Annerino, Eric Bachmann, Lisa Beth Szczupaj, bottom from left, James J. Taylor and Anthony Wang are Palatine Township District 15 school board candidates in Tuesday’s election.

The candidates were asked how the district could improve reading and English proficiency in state test scores.

Bachmann said standardized testing has “tripled or quadrupled” during his career as an educator, and it “takes the teacher away from their normal curriculum.”

To improve scores, “just have kids be more focused on the curriculum being taught. I’m not saying fewer tests,” Bachmann noted, adding he’s concerned about “specifically teaching to the test.”

Test scores are important in that “they’re data points and they’re how we measure certain things,” Taylor said. But “test scores are the result of what happens in the classroom every day.”

To improve scores, “it comes down to making sure the teachers have the resources that they need and the support that they need in the classroom.” Another key is ensuring students have mental health support, Taylor noted.

Annerino thinks “differentiated instruction is important because not every child learns the same way. Being able to adapt the teaching method to the student’s particular needs is very important for having them excel.”

With iPads and cellphones, kids’ “attention spans are perhaps a little bit shorter,” Annerino added. “I think active learning strategies is something we need to look into,” as well as “teaching good study habits.”

Szczupaj noted, “test scores are important, but success in learning every day really should be the focus that we’ve got for our children.

“In the last eight years, we have invested heavily into new curricular resources,” such as replacing 30-year-old reading language arts materials. Now after wrapping up a major school improvement program, “we really need to focus on student outcomes,” Szczupaj said.

Wang was unable to participate in the Daily Herald interview because he was serving jury duty.