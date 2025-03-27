Fenton fills superintendent vacancy for a year

The Fenton High School board has made the district’s interim superintendent the full-time superintendent for the next year until he retires in June 2026. Daily Herald File Photo

The Fenton High School board has promoted interim Superintendent Samuel Bentsen to the full-time superintendent position for another year.

School board members on Wednesday night voted 6-0 in favor of the appointment, with board member Reid Goodrich abstaining.

Samuel Bentsen has been named superintendent of Fenton High School District 100. Courtesy of Fenton District 100

Related Article

Fenton may get outside review of how it handled allegations of sexual abuse of students

Bentsen will serve until the end of June 2026, when he will retire. Board President Cary Lewis said Bentsen had long planned to retire then.

“He has distinguished himself through transparent, fair and accountable leadership,” Lewis said in a prepared statement on behalf of the district. Lewis said the district will now begin searching for a superintendent to take over when Bentsen retires.

The board did not discuss the salary or other terms of the contract.

Bentsen has filled in since late March 2024, when the board put James Ongtengco, the former superintendent, on paid administrative leave. Before that, Bentsen was assistant superintendent and principal of Fenton High School.

Related Article

Fenton superintendent put on administrative leave

Ongtengco was removed after a controversy erupted about an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by a school employee that happened during his tenure, first as principal of the school and then as superintendent of the district.

People were unhappy that the teacher in question had been promoted despite the allegations and after being disciplined twice for having inappropriate communications with a student.

Related Article

Outraged Fenton High community calls for superintendent to be fired

Chris McCullough, who is running for a seat on the school board, asked the board to hold off on the appointment and conduct an open search for a new superintendent.

He criticized declines in student performance and satisfaction during the years Bentsen was principal. He also noted Bentsen was at the helm for at least part of the time the controversy with the teacher happened.

Bentsen appointed the teacher to a position evaluating other teachers, McCullough said.