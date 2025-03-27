advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Fenton fills superintendent vacancy for a year

Posted March 27, 2025 12:16 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

The Fenton High School board has promoted interim Superintendent Samuel Bentsen to the full-time superintendent position for another year.

School board members on Wednesday night voted 6-0 in favor of the appointment, with board member Reid Goodrich abstaining.

Samuel Bentsen has been named superintendent of Fenton High School District 100. Courtesy of Fenton District 100

Related Article

Apr 18, 2024 11:05 pm
Fenton may get outside review of how it handled allegations of sexual abuse of students
 

Bentsen will serve until the end of June 2026, when he will retire. Board President Cary Lewis said Bentsen had long planned to retire then.

“He has distinguished himself through transparent, fair and accountable leadership,” Lewis said in a prepared statement on behalf of the district. Lewis said the district will now begin searching for a superintendent to take over when Bentsen retires.

The board did not discuss the salary or other terms of the contract.

Bentsen has filled in since late March 2024, when the board put James Ongtengco, the former superintendent, on paid administrative leave. Before that, Bentsen was assistant superintendent and principal of Fenton High School.

Related Article

Mar 29, 2024 8:54 pm
Fenton superintendent put on administrative leave
 

Ongtengco was removed after a controversy erupted about an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by a school employee that happened during his tenure, first as principal of the school and then as superintendent of the district.

People were unhappy that the teacher in question had been promoted despite the allegations and after being disciplined twice for having inappropriate communications with a student.

Related Article

Mar 20, 2024 9:58 pm
Outraged Fenton High community calls for superintendent to be fired
 

Chris McCullough, who is running for a seat on the school board, asked the board to hold off on the appointment and conduct an open search for a new superintendent.

He criticized declines in student performance and satisfaction during the years Bentsen was principal. He also noted Bentsen was at the helm for at least part of the time the controversy with the teacher happened.

Bentsen appointed the teacher to a position evaluating other teachers, McCullough said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Fenton High School District 100 News School Districts
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company