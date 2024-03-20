Outraged Fenton High community calls for superintendent to be fired

Susan Sarkauskas/ssarkauskas@dailyherald.com Parents and students packed a Fenton High School District 100 school board meeting on Wednesday night to call for the superintendent to resign.

Outraged students, parents and teachers are continuing to blast Fenton High School District 100 officials over how they handled allegations against a staff member accused of sexual abuse.

Fenton school board members earlier this week voted to fire the man after an investigation and recommendation by the district administration. The Daily Herald is not naming him because he has not been charged criminally.

But on Wednesday night, more than 100 people attended a school board meeting to criticize Superintendent James Ongtengco and the board members for not firing the man when the allegations were first made years ago.

Speakers called on Ongtengco to resign. The crowd also shouted for all the board members to resign. Some attending the meeting wore T-shirts emblazoned with “RESIGN,” and many wore teal lapel ribbons.

Members of the crowd were frustrated that the board did not discuss the matter at all. Ongtengco read a statement that said the district reported every allegation it received to police and DCFS. Someone in the crowd yelled, “Show the proof!”

After the meeting, board President Cary Lewis said, “I share their anger. I share their frustration. I share all of that.

“But to say anything would be to compromise the (police) investigation,” he said.

Board member Sylvia Hayde said afterward that she has a daughter who attends the school.

“I'm going to make sure everybody's student is safe,” Hayde said, with her daughter standing at her side.

Bensenville and Wood Dale police investigated the allegations, and Bensenville police have submitted the results to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office for consideration of charges.

People have circulated a Bensenville police report online, but the department has not confirmed its authenticity. The state’s attorney will neither confirm nor deny an investigation.

One speaker urged the crowd to barrage the DuPage County Regional Superintendent of Education with calls and emails about the matter.

The worker has the right to fight the termination. If he does, an independent hearing officer will decide the case.