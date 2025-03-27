Ex-library worker pleads guilty to child pornography possession

Steven Krage

A former Addison Public Library employee has pleaded guilty to possession of child sex abuse materials.

Steven Krage, 33, of the 100 block of North May Street in Addison, entered his plea Wednesday to one count of possession of child pornography — victim under age 13. He was sentenced to six months in jail, according to DuPage County court records.

Krage was given credit for the 11 months he was held in the county jail pretrial and was released Wednesday.

He was also sentenced to 30 months of sex offender registration and must register for life as a sex offender.

Authorities said child pornography files had been uploaded to accounts on the Discord instant-messaging platform and X that belonged to Krage.

Krage worked in the materials management department on the third floor of the library, and his duties did not involve direct contact with library patrons, the library director said when Krage was arrested in April 2024.