Moody’s upgrades Winfield’s bond rating
The village of Winfield has received a bond rating upgrade.
Moody’s Ratings assigned an Aa1 rating to the village, up from Aa2. The upgrade is “driven by a very strong financial position with a trend of operating surpluses resulting in an available fund balance ratio consistently above 100% in recent years,” according to a Moody’s announcement.
Moody’s also noted recent growth in the tax base. “Year to date results for fiscal 2025 indicate” a roughly $3.3 million operating surplus in the general fund, Moody’s found.
A Moody’s credit opinion report also pointed to Winfield’s healthy reserves and liquidity, though one challenge is the village’s “limited revenue-raising flexibility” because it lacks home-rule powers.
