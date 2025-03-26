advertisement
News

Moody’s upgrades Winfield’s bond rating

Posted March 26, 2025 5:37 pm
Daily Herald report

The village of Winfield has received a bond rating upgrade.

Moody’s Ratings assigned an Aa1 rating to the village, up from Aa2. The upgrade is “driven by a very strong financial position with a trend of operating surpluses resulting in an available fund balance ratio consistently above 100% in recent years,” according to a Moody’s announcement.

Moody’s also noted recent growth in the tax base. “Year to date results for fiscal 2025 indicate” a roughly $3.3 million operating surplus in the general fund, Moody’s found.

A Moody’s credit opinion report also pointed to Winfield’s healthy reserves and liquidity, though one challenge is the village’s “limited revenue-raising flexibility” because it lacks home-rule powers.

