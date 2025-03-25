Things to do March 28 to April 3: Marc Maron, Peabo Bryson, SnkrFest and more

Comedian, actor and podcaster Marc Maron will perform Friday, March 28, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie and Saturday, March 29, at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. AP, 2021

Starts Before Friday

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 26; 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27; 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 29; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The beloved musical about Joseph, his father Jacob, his 11 siblings and the coat of many colors. Tickets start at $68. marriotttheatre.com.

“Guys and Dolls”: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 26; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 27-28; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works’ season kicks off with the beloved musical. Tickets start at $21. musictheaterworks.com.

“Waitress”: 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 26-27; 8 p.m. Friday, March 28; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 29; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The story of a waitress and expert pie maker trapped in a small town between the life she’s living and the life she wants. $28-$85. paramountaurora.com.

“The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System”: 10 a.m. daily through Saturday, March 29, and 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 28, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Musical adaptation of the children’s books. Tickets start at $16.75. marriotttheatre.com.

“Assassins”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 27-28; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. North Central College theater production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s musical about assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods. $12. northcentralcollege.edu/assassins.

Francisco Ramos Stand-Up Comedy: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 28-29, at the Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. The star of Netflix’s “Gentefied” and a top 10 finalist on “Last Comic Standing” performs. $25. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

“Titus Andronicus”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 27-29, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. A new adaptation of Shakespeare’s most controversial play. $10-$35; Fridays are pay-what-you-can. RedtwistTheatre.org.

Friday, March 28

“Girls Like Us: Barbra, Bette, and Bernadette”: Noon Friday, March 28, at the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Girls Like Us cabaret favorites Laura Freeman, Beckie Menzie and Marianne Murphy Orland collaborate to present the music and lives of Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters. Catered lunch before the performance. $39-$49. nssc.org.

The Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention returns Friday through Sunday, March 28-30, to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. AP

Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention: 2-11 p.m. Friday, March 28; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 29; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Tattoo artists, vendors, seminars and more. $25 per day, $50 for three days, free for kids younger than 12. villainarts.com.

“The Jungle Book”: 7 p.m. Friday, March 28; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Mundelein High School Theater, 1350 W. Hawley St., Mundelein. The Kirk Players’ production of the family classic written by Joseph Robinette, based on the book by Rudyard Kipling. $20, $15 for 62 and older, $10 for 18 and younger. kirkplayers.org.

“La Boheme”: 7 p.m. Friday and Monday, March 28 and 31; 2 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, April 3 and 6; 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9; and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Puccini’s tale of young lovers in 19th-century Paris. Tickets start at $42. lyricopera.org.

Samuel J. Comroe: 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 28-29, and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Stand-up comedy. $22. improv.com/chicago.

“Alias Grace”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 28-29, at the Perry Theatre, 349 S. Gladstone Ave., Aurora. Aurora University’s Arts & Ideas continues with Jennifer Blackmer’s play, based on the book by Margaret Atwood, that explores memory, identity and justice. RSVP via aurora.edu.

The Boy Band Project: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28, at ECC’s Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Music of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers and more. $42. eccartscenter.org.

CSO at Wheaton: Bruch & Schumann Rhenish: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28, in the Edman Memorial Chapel, 401 E. Franklin, Wheaton. Chicago Symphony Orchestra performance includes Robert Schumann’s “Rhenish Symphony,” Pierre Boulez’s “Livre pour cordes” and Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider leading and performing Bruch’s First Violin Concerto. Tickets start at $69. cso.org/wheaton.

Deconstructing Dark Side of the Moon: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Musicologist Scott Freiman celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic album. $35. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Michael Cavanaugh — The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28, in the Mainstage Theatre at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Cavanaugh re-creates hit songs including “Piano Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “My Life,” “Rocket Man” and more. $20-$40. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

The Miracles featuring Sydney Justin: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28, at the Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. The Motown hitmakers founded by Motown legend Smokey Robinson. $30-$50. hemmens.org.

The Northern Illinois University Steelband performs Friday, March 28, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles. Courtesy of Northern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University Steelband: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. The band, under director Liam Teague, returns with a multigenre concert to welcome spring. $5-$20. norrisculturalarts.com

Marc Maron “All In”: 8 p.m. Friday, March 28, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Stand-up comedy. $49.50-$69.50. northshorecenter.org.

Saturday, March 29

Shipshewana on the Road: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Kane County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Gifts, goods and craft show. $5 or $8 for a two-day pass; free for kids 12 and younger. shipshewanaontheroad.com.

SnkrFest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. One of the largest sneaker conventions in the world, where sneaker enthusiasts buy, sell and trade sneakers and streetwear. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. snkrfest.net.

Festival Artesanal Primavera: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Lakehurst Event Center, 300 Lakehurst Road, Waukegan. Celebrate Mexico’s cultural heritage at the Spring Craft Festival featuring local artisans displaying handmade products, including textiles, ceramics, jewelry and traditional foods, along with dance performances and workshops. Free. waukeganil.gov.

Margarita & Sangria Festival: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, check-in at Main Street Mall, 124 N. Main St., Wheaton. Features 10 varieties of locally made margaritas and sangrias served at participating businesses around downtown Wheaton. Ages 21 and older. $40. VisitDowntownWheaton.com/events.

“Composers, Hearts, and Legends”: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. The Northwest Concert Band’s Spring Concert features “The Music of the Night” from “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Music-Makers” by Alfred Reed, and music from “Mr. Holland's Opus.” Clarinet soloist Howard Green plays the Rondo from the Clarinet Concerto by Moz. $10; free for kids 18 and younger. northwestconcertband.org.

Self-taught improvisational cellist and TikTok sensation Drew Wiegman will perform Saturday and Sunday, March 29-30, at the College of Lake County's James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake. Courtesy of Jon Daboub

Drew Wiegman: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 30, in the Mainstage Theatre at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Cellist and TikTok sensation Drew Wiegman is entirely self-taught, playing only by ear. $20-$40. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

The Chicago Experience, A Tribute to Rock with Horns: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Chicago tribute band. For ticket prices, visit metropolisarts.com.

Jazz a cappella will perform Saturdays and Sundays, March 29-30 and April 5-6, at venues in Chicago, Oak Park, Evanston and Naperville. Courtesy of The Silverman Group Inc.

Jazz a cappella: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Gannon Concert Hall at Holtschneider Performance Center, 2330 N. Halsted St., Chicago; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at Nineteenth Century Club, 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston; and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. A blend of vocal standards such as “My Funny Valentine” with vibrant adaptations of instrumental masterpieces by Gillespie, Ellington, Coltrane and more. $38-$48, with a limited number of $10 student tickets and Pay What You Can tickets available at each performance. chicagoacappella.org.

Peabo Bryson: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Contemporary. $69-$109. northshorecenter.org.

TAIKOPROJECT: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Blend of traditional taiko and innovative aesthetics with percussive power, dynamic music and graceful choreography. $45-$55. prairiecenter.org.

Marc Maron “All In”: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Stand-up comedy. $49.50-$69.50. rialtosquare.com.

Sunday, March 30

Celebrating Chopin: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Pianist Matt Peterson performs music by Frédéric Chopin. Free. Registration required at dppl.org.

Creole Stomp: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Led by Creole fiddler and accordionist Dennis Stroughmatt, Creole Stomp performs contemporary blues, swamp pop, and traditional Cajun and zydeco dance tunes. $35-$39. metropolisarts.com.

“The Listeners”: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday and Friday, April 2, 8 and 11; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. The Lyric Opera of Chicago presents the story of a woman driven nearly mad by an unending, low-frequency hum that she hears, who joins a community organization, “The Listeners,” formed to discover the origin of the noise and destroy it. Tickets vary by day and start at $64. lyricopera.org.

Music Trivia with Nausicaa and Sean: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Up to 30 teams of four answer music trivia for prizes. Free. evanstonspacemusic.com.

Petra Sings/Andy Swings: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles. Vocalist Petra van Nuis and guitarist Andy Brown perform jazz. Free. scpld.org.

Senior Follies: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Talent show featuring local seniors. $7. prairiecenter.org.

Shamrock Tenors: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at The Mayfair Theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago. Irish folk. $25-$35. irish-american.org.

Julia Fischer and Jan Lisiecki: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Internationally acclaimed violinist Julia Fischer teams up with pianist Jan Lisiecki to perform works by Mozart, Beethoven and Schumann. $29-$150. cso.org.

Orrin Evans: A 50th Birthday Jazz Piano Celebration: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Orrin Evans celebrates his 50th birthday with a solo piano concert, followed by cake and champagne. $45, free for students 18 and younger with a paid adult ticket. barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Great Elgin Pipe Organ Tour: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 240 Standish St., Elgin. Freewill offering. fcc-elgin.org/organ-tour/.

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony: 6 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Inductions to the artist/performer category include Richard Marx, Smashing Pumpkins, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter and Bo Diddley. $49-$69. rialtosquare.com.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. “The Last Encores” celebrates the artist’s career and the music he helped create. $69-$125. geneseetheatre.com.

Troy Hawke: The Greeters Guild: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Comedy. $32.50-$165. thaliahallchicago.com.

Monday, March 31

“Courtesy of Fred Moss” by Fred Moss is part of the “Art of the Parks: Paintings of the National Parks,” a solo exhibition by Moss featuring paintings inspired by America's National Parks that opens Monday, March 31, at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Fred Moss

“Art of the Parks: Paintings of the National Parks”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with select evening and weekend hours, March 31 through May 2, at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. A solo exhibition by artist Fred Moss with over 25 oil paintings inspired by the scenic beauty, historic landscapes and iconic locations within America’s National Parks. prairiecenter.org.

Luke Kidgell: 8 p.m. Monday, March 31, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Stand-up comedy. $30 in advance, $35 the day of the show. lh-st.com.

Tuesday, April 1

Tonight at the Improv: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Comics Abi Sanchez, Ken Garr, Chelsea Hood, Katie Meiners and Brooks Sullivan will perform. $22. improv.com/chicago.

Wednesday, April 2

Blues & Beyond Jam with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Drummer Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith brings together some of Chicago’s best next-generation blues musicians to explore the blues and its many connections to other musical forms. Sign up to join the jam. Free; $5 donation requested. logancenter.uchicago.edu/programs.

Kylie Minogue’s “Tension Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Pop. Tickets start at $59.50. rosemont.com/allstate.

“Moulin Rouge the Musical”: Various times Tuesday through Sunday, April 2-20, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mashup. $40-$120. broadwayinchicago.com.

Thursday, April 3

Flute Choir Mini-Concert: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 3, in the Armerding Center for Music and the Arts, 520 Kenilworth, on the campus of Wheaton College, Wheaton. Flute choir. Free. wheaton.edu.

“Hey There: The Music of Rosemary Clooney”: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 3, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Actress Kaity Paschetto portrays Rosemary Clooney with a backing trio. $35-$39. metropolisarts.com.

See a Juggler! Be a Juggler!: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 3, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. A high-energy, fast-paced comedy juggling and variety show for all ages. After the show, there will be an interactive, hands-on workshop. Free. gailborden.info.

Breen Rynne Murray: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3, at The Mayfair Theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago. The musical trio of Tara Breen, Pádraig Rynne and Jim Murray. $20. irish-american.org.

Nick Swardson: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 4-5, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Stand-up comedy. $35-$50. improv.com/chicago.

Scat That: The GBS Vocal Jazz Ensemble: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with a performance by the Glenbrook South High School vocal jazz ensemble Scat That, performing a program of vocal jazz spanning several decades. Free. Register at glenviewpl.org.

Breakthrough! The Evanston Dance Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 3-4; 10 a.m. Saturday, April 5; and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Josephine Louis Theater, Northwestern University, 20 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston. Evanston Dance Ensemble Artistic Director Enid Smith is joined by guest choreographers Ryan Galloway, Béa Rashid, Sophia Santore, Sophia Vangelatos, Laura Wade and Eduardo Zambrana in this celebration of the scientists, seekers and explorers of the world. $28 for adults, $18 for seniors and kids. evanstondanceensemble.org.

Canellakis Conducts Rachmaninov: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Features “The Oceanides” by Sibelius, “The Wild Dove” by Dvořák, and Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances. $45-$275. cso.org.

Daryl Hall: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Singer-songwriter Daryl Hall with special guest Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze. $80-$149. geneseetheatre.com.

Ongoing

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through May, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

“Spectrum of Spring”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, through May 11, at the Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 N. Stockton Drive, Chicago. The Spring Flower Show highlights the color families of plants and flowers and offers a unique design and color scheme. Reservations are required. Free. To book a visit, go to lincolnparkconservancy.org/conservatory-reservations.

Winter Ravinia Farmers Market: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 26 at Wayfarer Theaters, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. Shop for local food, artisan products and sustainable products. Free. raviniafarmersmarket.com.

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, through April 12, at the Overshadowed Theatrical Productions, 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. It’s the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” and things have quickly gone from bad to utterly disastrous. $21-$32. overshadowed.org.

“These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through April 12, at the Village Guild Theatre, Park Boulevard and Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn. Village Theatre Guild’s production of Melanie Marnich’s drama of the women who worked at the Radium Dial Co. in Ottawa, Illinois, in the 1920s and ’30s. $25. villagetheatreguild.com.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 7 p.m. Thursdays, through April 27, at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Six contestants vie for the spelling bee championship of a lifetime in this musical comedy. $40-$55. paramountaurora.com.

“Collective Rage — A Play In Five Betties”: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through April 19, at the Riverfront Playhouse, 11-13 S. Water Street Mall, Aurora. Jen Silverman’s play about five different women named Betty colliding at the intersection of anger, sex and the “thea-tah.” riverfrontplayhouse.com.