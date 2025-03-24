Person found dead in house fire Sunday in Crystal Lake

Firefighters responding to a house fire in Crystal Lake Sunday found a deceased person in the home, according to fire officials.

No information about the victim has been released.

According to a news release from the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, firefighters were called at 3:22 p.m. Sunday to the 0-100 block of Della Street for the report of smoke coming from a single-family home.

On arrival, fire crews found light smoke coming from the home. When they entered to fight the blaze, smoky conditions and a small fire were found inside, according to the release.

The victim was found in the area of the fire, which quickly was put out. The scene was secured for fire and law enforcement investigations, according to the release.

Fire crews from Nunda, McHenry, Huntley, and Algonquin assisted at the scene, and the fire’s cause remains under investigation.