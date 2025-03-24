The area’s top girls basketball performances of the season

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Montini players including, from left, Miley Brunski, Sophie Maquet, Brooke D'Amico and Nikki Kerstein celebrate with their first-place trophy after defeating St. Ignatius 50-44 in the IHSA Class 3A girls basketball championship game at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

After months of action, the girls basketball season came to a thrilling end thanks to a Class 3A championship won by Montini and state trophies by Fremd and St. Edward.

This week’s High Five honors the hard work from this entire season, tipping a cap to the area’s top performances.

5. Anna Campanelli, Huntley

The Kent State recruit, the Honorary Captain of the Daily Herald’s Fox Valley All-Area Basketball Team, began the season with a bang at the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament.

The 5-foot-10 senior scored a career-high 32 points and swiped 9 steals in a 53-35 win over Rockford Boylan, sparking her team to a 35-game winning streak to start the season.

4. Sydney Johnson, St. Charles North

The 5-10 junior announced her playoff presence with authority in a 78-28 win over Proviso West in the regional semifinals.

Johnson shattered program records by knocking down nine 3-pointers and scoring 36 points while barely playing half the game. She scored 32 points in the first half.

3. Danyella Mporokoso, Waubonsie Valley

Mporokoso, a junior, is one of the state’s elite players. Her double-digit scholarship offers stand as the proof.

The 5-8 guard, the Honorary Captain of the Daily Herald’s DuPage County All-Area Team, shined in the 35th annual Coach Kipp Hoopsfest. She scored 40 points in a 69-47 victory over Hersey. She also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished 4 assists.

2. Coco Urlacher, Fremd

Urlacher was a human highlight reel during the Vikings’ 80-74 double-overtime victory over defending champion Loyola in the 4A state semifinals.

The 5-10 senior scored 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and grabbed 17 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes against the team that knocked out Fremd the previous year in the semifinals.

Urlacher saved Fremd’s season by making a turnaround, fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired to send the game to a second overtime.

1. Nikki Kerstein, Montini

Kerstein was rock solid while helping the Broncos to the Class 3A title.

The 5-8 senior, committed to Missouri, averaged 23 points during victories in the supersectional, semifinals and final.

Kerstein capped her prep career by scoring a game-high 21 points in a 32-minute performance, making 12 of 13 free-throw attempts in the 50-44 title game win over St. Ignatius.