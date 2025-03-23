Naperville pair ordered held on robbery charges

A DuPage County judge denied pre-trial release to two Naperville residents charged with committing an armed robbery at a Lisle convenience store and attempting to rob a woman at a Naperville bank ATM last week.

Max Bosco, 26, and Emily Frasca, 24, each face one count of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. Bosco appeared in first-appearance court Saturday and Frasca Sunday.

Prosecutors said the incidents occurred within 20 minutes of each other Thursday.

Authorities said a masked person later identified as Frasca approached a woman on foot at a Bank of America drive-up ATM on the 1300 block of East Ogden Boulevard, displayed a knife and demanded she hand over what she had.

The woman canceled her transaction, drove away and called police, who responded at approximately 5:32 p.m., prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Bosco then covered the license plate of the vehicle he was driving with duct tape before Frasca entered the vehicle and the pair fled.

Authorities said the pair then arrived at a Quick Stop Pantry on the 4600 block of Old Tavern in Lisle, where police said they entered wearing masks and hoodies.

According to authorities, Bosco went behind the counter when the clerk opened the register, brandished a knife and took $479 from the register while Frasca waited at the counter. The two then fled.

Lisle police responded to the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

Following an investigation, Naperville police apprehended the suspects at Bosco's home. During booking at DuPage County Jail, authorities said they found the stolen money hidden inside a slit in Frasca's bra.

"Brazenly threatening people at knifepoint will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Bosco is scheduled to appear in court on April 14, while Frasca's next court date is set for April 21.

Max Bosco

Emily Frasca