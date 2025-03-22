Asked and answered: By popular demand, French market coming to downtown West Dundee

West Dundee is set to host a weekly French market, like the one in Geneva, on Fridays beginning May 23. Daily Herald File Photo

By popular demand, a weekly French market will be held this summer in downtown West Dundee.

The village board March 17 approved a special event permit for a market to be held Fridays from 4 p.m. to dusk, beginning May 23 and continuing through Aug. 22 at the Pump House and adjacent parking lots.

The idea surfaced after a 2024 community survey showed a “resounding desire to have some sort of weekly market in West Dundee,” according to materials presented to the village board.

Asked what they wanted to see implemented, 78% of respondents chose a farmers market — the top request.

A relationship was cultivated by the village's downtown events committee with Bensidoun USA. Founded in France, the Bensidoun family has operated, managed and developed markets for about 60 years.

The company operates 11 markets in the area including Chicago, Lisle, Barrington, Wheaton, Geneva, Glen Ellyn and Elmhurst.

The agreement calls for Bensidoun to supply canopies at no cost as well as a site manager and $200 each week for setup and takedown.

According to materials considered by the board, the village pays a one-time cost of $150 per canopy anchor amounting to $10,500 under the current proposed layout using 70 anchors.

As described by the village committee, a French market is also known as a mixed market where products other than fresh produce are sold. Because the availability of farmers is decreasing, vendors offering honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers and other products may be part of the market mix.

What will be offered in West Dundee depends on which vendors choose to participate. Local vendors are being encouraged to apply.

The market will run the length of the parking lot parallel to the Fox River and be visible from Main, Oregon and 1st streets, according to the community events committee.

As this point, alcohol sales are not being considered for the weekly markets, although the committee is still exploring options to do so. Food trucks also are being considered.

The market will blend with Finally Friday featuring live music at the Pump House and a garlic fest planned for August, according to the committee.