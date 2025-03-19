Little Caesars in Glendale Heights to give away free pizza for a year to first 100 guests Saturday

The Little Caesars in Glendale Heights will give away free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests in line on Saturday. Courtesy of Little Caesars

Little Caesars is celebrating the official grand opening of its new Glendale Heights location on Saturday with free pizza for a year for the first 100 guests in line.

The restaurant at 1161 Bloomingdale Road will hold a ribbon cutting on March 22 for the location that opened on Feb. 14.

Starting at 10 a.m., the first 100 people in line will receive a promo card for one free large classic pizza per week for 52 consecutive weeks. It’s limited to one per family or household, and official rules will be posted at the store.

The grand opening event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include a prize wheel with giveaways, free samples, a face painter, photo ops with the Little Caesars mascot, a DJ and more.

The noon ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by a $500 donation to Glenbard West High School.